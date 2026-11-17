The Federal Government has warned that negative narratives, misinformation and declining public trust are driving away investors and skilled Nigerians, with serious consequences for the country’s economic growth, business expansion and investment prospects.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, said damaging perceptions about Nigeria were discouraging investors, increasing the cost of capital, delaying business decisions and encouraging skilled professionals to seek opportunities abroad.

Oyedele spoke at the 2026 World Public Relations Forum (WPRF) in Abuja, where he identified public trust as a critical factor in attracting investments, sustaining businesses and securing citizens’ support for government policies.

He described trust as the foundation of economic activities, arguing that investors, businesses and citizens were more likely to support policies and economic decisions when they had confidence in government institutions.

“Trust is the one currency that sits beneath all the other currencies,” he said.

“When trust is strong, citizens cooperate, capital flows, businesses invest, and reforms get a fair hearing. When trust is weak, even sound policies meet suspicion, and every explanation sounds like an excuse.”

The minister said negative perceptions expressed through phrases such as “Nigeria is finished,” “Nigeria is a scam” and “Nigeria happened to me” could influence investment decisions and undermine confidence in the country’s economic prospects.

According to him, investors who perceive Nigeria as a high-risk destination often demand higher returns to compensate for the risks, while businesses delay expansion plans and skilled professionals seek opportunities in other countries.

Oyedele, however, acknowledged that Nigerians had the right to criticise the government, expose failures and demand accountability, stressing that responsible communication should not be interpreted as an attempt to suppress criticism.

He said the country’s narrative must reflect both its challenges and achievements, adding that the government and businesses must not use publicity to conceal poor performance or substitute communication for effective service delivery.

“We cannot communicate our way out of conflicts,” he said.

The minister maintained that citizens judged the government by their everyday experiences rather than policy announcements, budgetary allocations or official claims.

“A budget allocation is not a functioning hospital,” he said.

He attributed the growing distrust partly to the disconnect between government announcements and the realities confronting citizens, noting that such gaps could undermine public acceptance of even well-intentioned policies.

Using the October 2026 inflation figures as an example, Oyedele said many Nigerians remained unconvinced by the reported decline in inflation to 14.06 per cent, the lowest in six years, because the prices of essential commodities such as bread and milk remained high.

He explained that declining inflation did not mean prices were falling, but that the rate at which prices increased was slowing down.

On the controversy surrounding the government’s tax reforms, the minister said misinformation had distorted the objectives and benefits of the measures, including provisions designed to protect small businesses and exempt low-income earners.

He said some of the people expected to benefit from the reforms had opposed them because of misleading information, underscoring the need for sustained public education and engagement.

“Facts do not defend themselves,” he said, adding that “in a contest between a careful explanation and a frightening headline, the headline wins.”

Oyedele also expressed concern about the role of social media platforms in spreading misinformation, observing that sensational and divisive content often attracted more attention than factual explanations and corrections.

“Outrage pays, correction does not,” he said.

He further warned that artificial intelligence was making misinformation more difficult to contain, as fabricated images, voices and documents could be produced and circulated with increasing sophistication.

The minister urged public relations and communication professionals to participate in policy formulation from the outset rather than being engaged only when government institutions or businesses faced communication crises.

He said communication experts should help policymakers understand public concerns, explain decisions transparently and build confidence through consistent engagement.

Oyedele also challenged media organisations, social media influencers and other information gatekeepers to strengthen their commitment to responsible information dissemination.

“Verify before you amplify. Correct as loudly as you reported when you make mistakes. Hold good news and bad news to the same standard of proof,” he urged.

He called on government institutions and businesses to make policy and economic information accessible, respond to public complaints and assess communication effectiveness by whether people understood the information and could see corresponding results.

The minister stressed that the credibility of Nigeria’s national and corporate narratives ultimately depended on citizens’ lived experiences rather than the volume of publicity deployed to promote them.

“Experiencing is knowing,” he said.

He maintained that public trust remained essential to investment, economic growth and social cohesion, describing it as the most valuable currency for any economy, enterprise or society.

Also speaking, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of United Nigeria Airlines, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, called on organisations to embrace responsible and truthful communication, warning that withholding critical information from customers and stakeholders could damage corporate reputation.

Okonkwo said transparency was essential to building public relations, protecting organisational reputation and sustaining the confidence of customers and other stakeholders.

He argued that organisations should communicate challenges honestly rather than conceal unfavourable information in an attempt to protect their image.

According to him, openly explaining difficult situations could make customers and stakeholders more sympathetic, cooperative and willing to work with organisations towards finding solutions.

The airline executive disclosed that his organisation had previously experienced the consequences of poor communication when members of its communication team withheld information, a decision he said backfired unexpectedly.

He stressed that effective crisis communication should not be left exclusively to corporate affairs departments, noting that leadership and every member of an organisation had a responsibility to communicate responsibly.

On improving service delivery in the aviation sector, Okonkwo advocated making information available to passengers through multiple channels, including airport displays, information technology platforms and social media.

He acknowledged that airlines sometimes faced challenges communicating operational disruptions because passengers were often anxious to reach their destinations and could become frustrated by information that delayed their travel plans.

However, he said fear of passengers’ reactions should not prevent airlines from disclosing the actual reasons for flight disruptions.

“Do you have bird strike? Yes, announce that you have bird strike. That’s why you are disrupting your services. Do you have technical issue? Announce,” he said.

Okonkwo explained that aviation safety regulations required airlines to address technical concerns before operating an aircraft, adding that such decisions were guided by engineering and flight crew assessments.

He said United Nigeria Airlines had sustained customer confidence by insisting on truthful communication, particularly when operational challenges affected scheduled services.

According to him, transparency, when supported by service delivery as promised, builds customer confidence and loyalty, to the extent that satisfied customers can become advocates and defend an organisation during difficult periods.

He described trust as essential to customer retention and sustained patronage.