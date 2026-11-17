Many Nigerians are now taking up remote jobs with companies in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The opportunity to earn in foreign currencies like US Dollars or British Pounds while living in Nigeria has changed many lives for the better.

​However, the excitement of landing a well-paying remote job often makes people sign employment agreements without reading the fine print. Overseas employers and gig platforms frequently include strict legal clauses that can drastically reduce your payout or even cause you to lose your earnings entirely.

​In this article, Tribune Online examines four critical remote work contract terms that could put your hard-earned income at serious risk, along with practical steps to safeguard your earnings.

​Payment conversion and wire transfer fees

​Foreign employers usually promise a specific salary in foreign currency, but the amount that enters your Nigerian bank account is often far less. This loss happens because contracts frequently place the financial burden of international money transfers, conversion rates, and intermediary bank charges directly on the remote worker.

​According to financial analysis reports by World Bank Remittance Prices Worldwide, international money transfers to Sub-Saharan Africa remain among the most expensive in the world, with average transaction costs hovering around six to seven percent.

When your contract says you will cover all transfer and exchange fees, you automatically lose a noticeable portion of your monthly pay to financial institutions.

​To protect yourself, negotiate for your contract to state that the employer pays all transfer and banking charges. You can also request payments through low-fee cross-border payment platforms rather than traditional wire transfers.

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​Clawback clauses and excessive revisions

​A clawback clause gives an employer the legal authority to reclaim money they already paid you if they feel the work completed was unsatisfactory or incomplete. In some remote contracts, clients also demand unlimited free revisions, meaning they can delay or withhold your final payment under the excuse that the job is not yet finished.

​Freelance platform data from organisations like the Freelancers Union shows that payment withholding and forced unpaid revisions are among the most common causes of income loss for remote workers worldwide. Without clear boundaries in your agreement, a client can easily exploit your labor by repeatedly asking for extra work without paying an extra dime.

​You should insist on a clause that clearly defines the exact scope of your work and limits free revisions to a maximum of two rounds. Ensure your contract states that once work is delivered according to agreed specifications, payment is non-refundable and guaranteed.

​Exclusivity and non-compete clauses

​Many remote contracts contain strict non-compete clauses that prevent you from working for other companies in the same industry during your contract or for months after leaving the job. Some agreements even include exclusivity terms that ban you from taking on any side gigs or extra freelance clients while employed with them.

​Legal research published by the Harvard Law Review highlights that overly broad non-compete agreements unfairly limit a worker’s earning potential and restrict their career mobility.

For a remote worker in Nigeria, relying on a single foreign client without the freedom to diversify your income leaves you financially exposed if that company suddenly downsizes or terminates your position.

​Before signing, ensure the non-compete section is narrowly defined to cover only direct business competitors. If the company insists on complete exclusivity, ask for higher compensation to make up for the extra work opportunities you are giving up.

​Intellectual property assignment before full payment

​An Intellectual Property (IP) assignment clause determines who owns the rights to the designs, software code, articles, or graphics you create during your contract. A dangerous trend in many remote agreements is transferring full ownership of your creative work to the company immediately upon delivery, rather than upon receiving full payment.

​Reports from legal advice platform UpCounsel show that transferring intellectual property rights before receiving payment leaves workers with almost no legal leverage if a client refuses to pay. Once the client owns the work legally, they can use it commercially while ignoring your invoices, leaving you with little recourse across international borders.

​Make sure your contract explicitly states that all intellectual property rights remain strictly yours until full payment clears into your bank account. This simple protection prevents unscrupulous clients from stealing your work and ghosting you when payment is due.