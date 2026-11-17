The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) National Campaign Council has accused President Bola Tinubu’s administration of presiding over an opaque N11.2 trillion pipeline security expenditure, alleging that the amount exceeds Nigeria’s entire defence and security budget.

The party raised the concern in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Spokesperson of the NDC National Campaign Council, Dr Chiogo Constance Ikokwu.

It said the figure was contained in the audited financial disclosures of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), which reportedly showed N11.2 trillion in “other receivables from the Federation” linked to energy security costs and what it described as unverified off-budget deductions.

According to the NDC, the amount is more than twice the N4.91 trillion allocated to all defence and security agencies in the 2025 budget and over three times the ₦3.10 trillion appropriated to the Ministry of Defence for the Army, Navy and Air Force.

The party questioned the rationale behind the expenditure at a time when insecurity, including kidnapping, killings and ransom payments, continues to threaten communities across the country.

It alleged that the huge pipeline security bill raised questions about transparency and accountability in the management of public resources, describing the expenditure as a possible political patronage fund disguised as energy security.

“Securing our pipelines is vital, yet modern energy producers protect assets at a fraction of this cost using fibre-optic sensors, surveillance drones, satellite radar, and transparent Host Community Trusts, while equipping their national military to respond rapidly,” the statement said.

The NDC further expressed concern over what it described as inadequate funding for military equipment, claiming that 75.9 per cent of the 2026 core defence budget of N3.15 trillion was allocated to personnel, while only 14.7 per cent, representing N464 billion, was earmarked for capital weapons.

It also alleged that only seven per cent of the 2025 Defence Capital Budget was released, questioning the government’s commitment to adequately equipping the armed forces.

The party consequently called for an immediate forensic audit of the ₦11.2 trillion NNPCL energy security balance to establish the amounts paid to private contractors and those arising from legacy deductions.

It also demanded full disclosure of funds released for military capital equipment and troop welfare in 2025 and 2026.

Additionally, the NDC urged the Federal Government to end off-budget deductions and ensure that all oil revenues are paid into the Federation Account for appropriation by the National Assembly.

The party accused the administration of prioritising opaque financial arrangements over the safety and welfare of Nigerians, arguing that the continued escalation of insecurity raised serious questions about its management of national resources.

It urged Nigerians to support the Obi/Kwankwaso presidential ticket in the 2027 general election, saying the proposed administration would dismantle what it described as a system that works for the benefit of a few rather than the majority.