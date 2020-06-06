Active COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria fall below 1,000

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria has dropped below 1,000 for the first time since April 25, the country’s Health Ministry said on its website on Saturday morning.

The number of active cases in the Balkan country decreased to 980 after 41 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 2,668, while the number of recoveries from COVID-19 rose by 138 to 1,528, the ministry said.

The death toll from COVID-19 rose from 159 to 160, the ministry said.

It added that 147 patients are currently hospitalised, with 12 in intensive care. (Xinhua/NAN)

