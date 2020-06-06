Women group advocate stiffer penalty for rapists to curb menace

Some concerned women in Lagos have joined other Nigerians to advocate for a stiffer penalty for anyone found guilty of rape.

They spoke separately with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Saturday, bordering on the recent rise in rape cases in the country.

According to them, having stringent punishment such as death sentence would definitely reduce or stop the deadly act in society.

President of Catholic Women Organisation, Saints Joachim and Anne Parish, Ijegun, Mrs Ruth Isibor, said that the act was becoming unbearable and posed threats to women and the girl-children.

Isibor said that the government should consider the death penalty as a law to serve as a deterrent to other intending perpetrators.

“It’s high time strict measures were taken to arrest this evil act and unpleasant development in our society, I, therefore, subscribe for death sentence on the rapists and offenders.

“At least other nonentities should have it in mind that when caught, they will face the law which boils down to loosing their lives for committing a grevious offence,” she said.

Mrs Ngozi Chukwuji, a grandmother, told NAN that some new generation of boys were committing abomination and toiling with their future by forcefully taking advantage of these girls.

“Every time we hear cases of rape, girls being molested, abuse and all that, it is an abomination and the boys doing this have brought curse upon themselves already.

“But the government must begin to give this issue serious concern because it is gradually getting out of hand and parents are now scared of their girl child,” she added.

She suggested that sending these heartless men to their early grave would scare intending rapists from conceiving the act.

A school proprietor, Mrs Ifesi Nwagu, said that criminals would always give one thousand and one reasons why they committed such crimes for selfish reasons.

“There is no possible reason whatsoever that will make a man rape a woman especially minors when there are many commercial sex workers.

“Many commit this crime on daily basis and we don’t get to hear of it mainly because of the stigma attached to it and so prefer to suffer it by keeping quiet,” she said.

Nwagu appealed to the government to ensure that these wicked acts against women was brought to halt by giving harsh and instant judgement such as castration the perpetrators.

She further advised private organisations and NGOs’ to support the government in eradicating this increasing inhuman act, adding that the girl-child and women were not objects for carnality.

A Gospel music artist, Mrs Paula Mbah however, recommended non-optional life imprisonment for perpetrators.

Mr Nixon Adiri condemned the act, saying most guys that got themselves involved in such wicked act were heartless, jobless and beasts that should not be spared. (NAN)

