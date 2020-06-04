NCDC releases new guidelines on COVID-19 patients’ treatment, discharge

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday announced a new case management guidelines for the treatment and discharge of COVID-19 pandemic patients.

Its Director-General, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, made this known at the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 (PTF) media briefing in Abuja.

Ihekweazu said that the third version of the guidelines was released following the emergence of new science about the duration of infectivity of individual patients.

The director-general said that the guidelines were for symptomatic and asymptomatic patients.

According to him, symptomatic patients will now be discharged at least 10 days after symptom onset and at least three days without symptoms.

ALSO READ: Governor Abiodun calls for total reform of Police Force

“For asymptomatic patients, they can be discharged 14 days after the first PCR positive test.

“We no longer have to wait for a negative test to discharge, with the confidence that you can go home and you are no longer infective or putting family or friends at risk.

“If your symptoms last longer, we will wait while managing it,” Ihekweazu said.

He said that physicians were hesitant about the new guidelines, assuring them that the new guidelines was effective.

The NCDC chief said the centre had also removed the use of antivirals and Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine from its treatment guidelines.

He said the antivirals would now be used only on trials setting and casually, because its safety was uncertain.

(NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Ministry Of Defence, Others Make Presentations As Buhari Presides Over Virtual FEC

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday presided over the third virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Ministries of Defence, Environment, Works and Housing as well as Finance, Budget and National… Read full story

How 19-Year-Old Barakat Was Allegedly Raped, Killed In Ibadan

Dejected, weary, Barakat’s mother, Mrs Kafayat Bello, lay on the floor mourning the loss of her daughter. Mrs Bello had returned on Monday evening to see her daughter lying in the pool of her own blood at the backyard of their home. Her 19-year old daughter had said to have been allegedly raped and killed by suspected… Read full story

Rivers, Cross River, Ondo, Osun, Bayelsa Get Refund Of N148bn Spent On Federal Roads, Bridges

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) at a virtual meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday approved the refund of about N148,141,987,161.25 expended by five states to… Read full story