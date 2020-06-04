COVID-19: Nigeria records 350 new cases, total now 11,516

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 350 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 11,516.

The centre disclosed this on Tuesday night via its verified Twitter handle.

“On the 4th of June 2020, 350 new confirmed cases and 8 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 11516 cases have been confirmed, 3535 cases have been discharged and 323 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 350 new cases are reported from 20 states; Lagos-102, Ogun-34, FCT-29, Borno-26, Kaduna-23, Rivers-21, Ebonyi-17, Kwara -16, Katsina-14, Edo-10, Delta-10, Kano-10, Bauchi-10, Bayelsa-9, Imo-8, Plateau-4, Ondo-3, Nasarawa-2, Gombe-1, Oyo-1.”

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 5,542 4,573 902 67 Kano 980 575 359 46 FCT 792 555 215 22 Katsina 385 230 136 19 Edo 351 260 77 14 Borno 322 111 185 26 Kaduna 320 122 189 9 Oyo 318 213 98 7 Ogun 316 143 164 9 Rivers 290 176 97 17 Jigawa 274 116 153 5 Bauchi 256 26 222 8 Gombe 170 36 127 7 Kwara 127 81 45 1 Delta 116 77 31 8 Sokoto 115 4 97 14 Plateau 113 29 82 2 Nasarawa 90 54 31 5 Ebonyi 80 72 8 0 Zamfara 76 0 71 5 Yobe 52 20 25 7 Osun 47 8 35 4 Imo 47 28 19 0 Akwa Ibom 45 29 14 2 Adamawa 42 11 27 4 Niger 41 23 17 1 Ondo 36 11 21 4 Kebbi 33 0 29 4 Bayelsa 30 19 8 3 Ekiti 25 5 18 2 Enugu 24 12 12 0 Taraba 18 8 10 0 Abia 15 8 7 0 Benue 13 12 1 0 Anambra 12 8 3 1 Kogi 3 3 0 0

