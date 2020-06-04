COVID-19: Nigeria records 350 new cases, total now 11,516

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 350 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 11,516.
The centre disclosed this on Tuesday night via its verified Twitter handle.
“On the 4th of June 2020, 350 new confirmed cases and 8 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.
“Till date, 11516 cases have been confirmed, 3535 cases have been discharged and 323 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 350 new cases are reported from 20 states; Lagos-102, Ogun-34, FCT-29, Borno-26, Kaduna-23, Rivers-21, Ebonyi-17, Kwara -16, Katsina-14, Edo-10, Delta-10, Kano-10, Bauchi-10, Bayelsa-9, Imo-8, Plateau-4, Ondo-3, Nasarawa-2, Gombe-1, Oyo-1.”
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|5,542
|4,573
|902
|67
|Kano
|980
|575
|359
|46
|FCT
|792
|555
|215
|22
|Katsina
|385
|230
|136
|19
|Edo
|351
|260
|77
|14
|Borno
|322
|111
|185
|26
|Kaduna
|320
|122
|189
|9
|Oyo
|318
|213
|98
|7
|Ogun
|316
|143
|164
|9
|Rivers
|290
|176
|97
|17
|Jigawa
|274
|116
|153
|5
|Bauchi
|256
|26
|222
|8
|Gombe
|170
|36
|127
|7
|Kwara
|127
|81
|45
|1
|Delta
|116
|77
|31
|8
|Sokoto
|115
|4
|97
|14
|Plateau
|113
|29
|82
|2
|Nasarawa
|90
|54
|31
|5
|Ebonyi
|80
|72
|8
|0
|Zamfara
|76
|0
|71
|5
|Yobe
|52
|20
|25
|7
|Osun
|47
|8
|35
|4
|Imo
|47
|28
|19
|0
|Akwa Ibom
|45
|29
|14
|2
|Adamawa
|42
|11
|27
|4
|Niger
|41
|23
|17
|1
|Ondo
|36
|11
|21
|4
|Kebbi
|33
|0
|29
|4
|Bayelsa
|30
|19
|8
|3
|Ekiti
|25
|5
|18
|2
|Enugu
|24
|12
|12
|0
|Taraba
|18
|8
|10
|0
|Abia
|15
|8
|7
|0
|Benue
|13
|12
|1
|0
|Anambra
|12
|8
|3
|1
|Kogi
|3
|3
|0
|0
