Abuja-Kaduna train attack: Time to rescue victims

It is disheartening and uncharitable that the innocent citizens kidnapped during the recent attack on a Kaduna-bound train from Abuja are still in kidnappers’ den more than a month after being attacked by armed bandits with little or no efforts from the Nigerian government. It will be recalled that bandits ambushed the train heading for Kaduna from the nation’s capital city after bombing its rail track on March 28 during which at least eight persons were killed and others kidnapped or declared missing. In the train attack, at least eight passengers were killed in the incident, while 168 others were kidnapped or declared missing. Out of the figure, one person was recently freed.

Yes, President Muhammadu Buhari has described the ugly incident as callous and a matter of grave concern and also given a directive to security chiefs to hunt down the terrorists and rescue those abducted. But what has happened thereafter? What has been the follow-up? How many people have been released and what has been the update from the security chiefs as far as the development is concerned? This nonchalant attitude prompted the relatives of the kidnapped victims to accuse the Federal Government of insensitivity towards the plight of the victims two weeks after the incident. They also said that since the incident, the railway cooperation had yet to reach out to them on efforts made to rescue the kidnapped victims. Therefore, the relatives handed down a 72-hour ultimatum to the Federal Government to ensure the safe rescue of their beloved ones from the den of the terrorists. They said failure to listen to them would force them to decide on how to rescue their loved ones.

We all know that one of the fundamental objectives of the government is the protection of lives and property of its citizens and this consequently makes it a dereliction on the side of the government. These victims are mothers, fathers, guardians, children of so many people in the country; hence, they are much needed for various important activities in the families. This situation has culminated in the untimely deaths of family members due to depression and so many others. President Buhari should please make this situation a priority in order to ensure the release of the victims alive so they can return to their families.

Segun Adedotun,

Kaduna.

