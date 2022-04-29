Paradox of war against corruption

Corruption is one of the endemic viruses that have hampered or slowed the growth and development of Nigeria. Since the attainment of independence in 1960, Nigeria has been battling with corruption as resources meant for national development are being diverted or squandered by those entrusted with leadership at all levels.

In 1999 when the Olusegun Obasanjo administration came on board, it carried out institutional reforms aimed at dispensing democracy dividends which the country was yearning for. In order to tackle corruption which had eaten deeply into the fabrics of the country, Obasanjo established the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC). These sister agencies were charged with the responsibilities of investigating, apprehending and confiscating proceeds of corruption believed to have been corruptly accumulated by government officials and organisations. The EFCC during its formative years was led by Nuhu Ribadu. The fear of Malam Nuhu Ribadu was the beginning of wisdom among the corrupt individuals. The commission was able to arrest and prosecute highly corrupt governors, ministers, business moguls and other government officials. Until it was later politicised by to achieve political gains, the EFCC recorded remarkable achievements.

However, the war against corruption under the Buhari administration became a joke taken too far. The recent pardon granted to former Plateau and Taraba state governors by the Council of State has been condemned by Nigerians. Joshua Dariye stole 1.6 billion naira while his former colleague, Jolly Nyame diverted 1.4 billion naira from their respective states. In saner climes, Dariye and Nyame who were charged to court and sent to jail would have served their maximum jail terms. This is not so in Nigeria. The pardon granted to the duo has indeed eroded the gains achieved by the Buhari administration›s war against corruption.

It is a known fact that the pardon will embolden corruption and render the war against it meaningless in a country where corruption has become the order of the day. Government officials will steal public funds with impunity believing they will be pardoned by government. This is the reason Nigerians are calling for the total scrapping of the anti-corruption agencies. With the pardon granted to Dariye and Nyame, Nigerians should forget about the war against corruption.

Ibrahim Pambegua,

Kaduna.





YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Paradox of war Paradox of war

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Paradox of war Paradox of war