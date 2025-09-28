65th Independence: Sanwo-Olu tasks Nigerians on unity, progress

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has enjoined Nigerians to uphold the nation’s founding values of resilience, patriotism, and faith in God, stressing that the progress of Nigeria depended on the collective efforts of its people.

Governor Sanwo-Olu made the call during the 65th National Independence Day Celebration Service held in Lagos on Sunday, saying that the Independence Day celebration was not only a reminder of the nation’s hard-earned freedom but also a call to renew dedication to building a stronger and more prosperous country.

The governor, who was represented by his Chief of Staff (COS), Mr. Tayo Ayinde, restated his administration’s commitment to fostering unity, peace, and accelerated development in the state and across Nigeria.

He said Lagos remained a shining example of diversity and inclusion, noting that his administration would continue to create opportunities for all residents irrespective of ethnicity, faith, or background.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, while expressing gratitude to God for ensuring that Nigeria weathered both trials and triumphs, commended religious institutions for their role in promoting peace, moral values, and social cohesion in the state, calling on Nigerians to remain hopeful and optimistic about the future.

“As we look back on our journey, it is clear that it is only God’s grace that Nigeria has weathered both trials and triumphs.

“Here in Lagos, we witness grace every single day. Our State, a melting pot of every tribe and language in the country, has become a haven of opportunity and unity. It is a place where Nigeria’s rich diversity comes together, showcasing what we can achieve when we collaborate in peace and understanding.

“At 65, our nation still faces significant challenges. However, Lagos stands as a testament that with faith, resilience and dedicated leadership, progress is within reach.

“From enhancing our infrastructure to improving schools and healthcare, from creating job opportunities to fostering the creativity of our youth, Lagos exemplifies that Nigeria’s potential is not just a dream but a reality we can achieve.

“As we express our gratitude today, let us also recommit ourselves to pray for our leaders to be responsible stewards of the blessing we have received and to walk in unity as one family. Let us remember that the strength of Lagos lies in its people, and the future of Nigeria will be shaped by the choice we make together, guided by God,” the governor stated.

In his sermon, titled: “A Rising Nation,” the District Overseer, Foursquare Gospel Church, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, Rev. Dr. Paul Fadayini, said the 65th Independence Celebration Service was for Nigerians to celebrate the goodness and faithfulness of God upon their lives and not just the number of years of the independence.

The cleric, who expressed strong the belief that Nigeria is a rising nation and will continue to rise and move forward, charged Nigerians to continue to be connected to God.

Fadayini equally urged the people to be deliberate and diligent in asking God to change the story of Nigeria for good.

The service, which was attended by the First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, represented by Mrs. Funmi Omotoso; government officials, politicians, clerics, community stakeholders and students, among others, featured prayers for political leaders and the peace, unity and economic prosperity of Nigeria.

