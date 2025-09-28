CIPSMN inducts 255 new members to strengthen professionalism in purchasing

The Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply Management of Nigeria (CIPSMN) has inducted 255 new members as part of efforts to strengthen professionalism and accountability in procurement across government and private sectors.

The inductees include civil servants, public sector workers, and academics.

Delivering his keynote address in Abuja on Friday, the President of the Institute, Alhaji Sikiru Oladepo Balogun, said: “You are today, worthy of celebration for the achievements made leading to your admission into the graduate membership status. Upon your admission, you owe it a duty to ensure compliance with the ethical code of practice and demonstrated knowledge of the profession be it, in public or private sector organization in Procurement, Materials, Logistics and Warehouse officers or any other related function that, you may be assigned.

“It shall be your duty to maintain ethical responsibility as enshrined in the establishment Act of Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply Management of Nigeria No 2 of 2007. You are entrusted with the rare opportunity to contribute meaningfully to our society to solve real world’s problems and to inspire change for the better. The attainment of graduate membership status is just the beginning of your career as a professional in this field of endeavour.

“The Chartered members here and those to be awarded fellow status of the institute and will be able to tell you about their labour and contributions to the development and growth of this profession before being recognized today.”

Balogun urged the inductees to use their positions to address challenges such as the rising cost of goods and services and poor infrastructure, which he described as linked to corruption in Nigeria.

He said: “How will you contribute to reducing poverty and hunger in the country. Do not join the band wagon in perpetuating procurement related corruption as the institute will not spare anyone that indulge in any act of indiscipline or professional misconduct.

“You must exhibit sense of commitment, adherence to established rules and regulations or act of undermining the integrity of the procurement profession.”

He added that the Institute would enforce disciplinary measures, including handing over erring members to law enforcement agencies, to uphold the integrity of the profession.

The Registrar of the Institute, Prof. Aliyu Mohammed Aliyu, presented a paper titled “Contributions of Procurement and Supply Chain Management Practice to National Development: A Call for Proper Recognition.” He noted that many Nigerian professionals face poor remuneration and limited career progression because they work under unqualified individuals.

Aliyu said: “Nigeria is faced with huge financial debts, arbitrary fluctuations of the exchange rates of naira and other foreign currencies, lack of sophisticated technology to extract our abundant minerals among other vices due to proper accountability.”

He appealed to government to recognize procurement and supply chain management as essential for effective budget implementation, good governance, and the delivery of democratic dividends.

“According to him the government at all levels should express publicly its adherence to the rule of law, regulations and should scrupulously act in line with its principles, practices, ethics and professionalism.”

Some of the new inductees expressed satisfaction with their admission and pledged to uphold the ethics and laws of the profession as ambassadors of CIPSMN.

