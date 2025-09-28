Religion

Nigeria@65: Nigerian Christian pilgrims hold service at Mount Nebo, Jordan 

‘Wale Olapade
Nigerian Christian pilgrims on Mount Nebo in Jordan

The Nigerian Christian Pilgrims in Jordan, consisting of attendees from Adamawa, Imo and Consular representatives, held an interdenominational service at Mount Nebo to commemorate Nigeria’s 65th independence anniversary.

Over 340 pilgrims gathered at the mountain, where Moses led the Israelites out of Egypt, although he was not destined to enter the Promised Land. The prayer session was organised by the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) in collaboration with local handlers in Jordan and was led by His Grace, The Most Rev. Markus Ibrahim, Archbishop of the Province of Jos and Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Yola.

During the service, the pilgrims prayed for God’s grace and strength for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and for the continued sustenance of Nigeria as the country approaches its independence anniversary on October 1. Special prayers were also offered for the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, national leaders, and the leadership of the NCPC.

In addition, the pilgrims prayed for the peace of Nigeria and for state governments that are supportive of pilgrimage activities.

As part of their pilgrimage experience in Jordan, the group also visited the Mount of Macherius, the site where King Herod imprisoned and beheaded John the Baptist.

This third batch of pilgrims will depart Jordan on September 29 for Israel to continue their 10-day pilgrimage journey before returning to Nigeria.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

WATCH TOP VIDEOS FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE TV

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article PENGASSAN-Dangote Dangote-PENGASSAN faceoff threatens national grid stability — NISO
Next Article Babajide Sanwo-Olu, housing practices Lagos on tourism, digital innovation in land mgt waste management agreement, Lagos tenancy law, rent in Lagos, clean cookstove project, Lagos govt for indigent pregnant women, Lagos commitment to residents, Sanwo-Olu on accountability ecosystem, Lagos housing projects, Lagos money lending companies, Lagos underserved women, Apapa central business district agency, Lagos idle assets, access finance for MSMEs, Family seeks Sanwo’Olu’s help Lagos central food systems hub, Sanwo-Olu clamours for speedy justice, electric ferries, Lagos govt awards contracts to deflood Lagos govt prosecutes 3786 street traders, Lagos 2024 WASSCE, Hardship: Lagos govt spends N14.9bn on transportation subsidy in six years, Support drive to reduce rent burden Nigeria's educational system, Stakeholders advocate educational policy for adolescent IDP girls Sanwo-Olu announces construction of four data centres in Lagos, Lagos monthly rent payment, Sanwo-Olu commissions new housing scheme for Lagos judiciary, Lagos planning permits, Africa to must embrace tech, modernise Armed Forces — Sanwo-Olu 65th Independence: Sanwo-Olu tasks Nigerians on unity, progress

Frontpage Today

Welcome

Install
×
PWA Add to Home Icon

Install this Tribune Online on your iPhone PWA Add to Home Banner and then Add to Home Screen

×