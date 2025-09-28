Nigeria@65: Nigerian Christian pilgrims hold service at Mount Nebo, Jordan 

The Nigerian Christian Pilgrims in Jordan, consisting of attendees from Adamawa, Imo and Consular representatives, held an interdenominational service at Mount Nebo to commemorate Nigeria’s 65th independence anniversary.

Over 340 pilgrims gathered at the mountain, where Moses led the Israelites out of Egypt, although he was not destined to enter the Promised Land. The prayer session was organised by the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) in collaboration with local handlers in Jordan and was led by His Grace, The Most Rev. Markus Ibrahim, Archbishop of the Province of Jos and Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Yola.

During the service, the pilgrims prayed for God’s grace and strength for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and for the continued sustenance of Nigeria as the country approaches its independence anniversary on October 1. Special prayers were also offered for the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, national leaders, and the leadership of the NCPC.

In addition, the pilgrims prayed for the peace of Nigeria and for state governments that are supportive of pilgrimage activities.

As part of their pilgrimage experience in Jordan, the group also visited the Mount of Macherius, the site where King Herod imprisoned and beheaded John the Baptist.

This third batch of pilgrims will depart Jordan on September 29 for Israel to continue their 10-day pilgrimage journey before returning to Nigeria.

