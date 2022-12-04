6 things women should never do before having a sexual intercourse

You’ve probably gotten used to your body as a woman with experience in sexual activity, but even the most experienced women can make pre-sex mistakes, from protecting yourself against STDs to avoiding health complications. According to Krissy Brad on womenshealth.com, here are some things women should avoid before having sexual intercourse.

1. Taking an antihistamine

While they help to alleviate your sniffles and watery eyes, the medicine also mucks with your genitals. It works by drying out mucus membranes to stop your runny nose, it also dries out other areas like your mouth and your vagina.

As we know, a dry vagina does not lead to happy, pleasurable sex. The use of antihistamines can affect your libido negatively.

2. Eating spicy foods

“Foods can affect vaginal odor and taste,” says Kathryn Boling, M.D, a primary care physician at Mercy Medical Centre. Super-spicy foods can cause gas, bloating, and farts that just won’t quit. Also, the residue left on your hands is notorious for setting genitals on fire.

3. Drinking too much

Light drinking can put some people in the mood, but overdoing it can dull your senses. Since alcohol is a known depressant, your ability to experience an orgasm may be diminished if you drink too much. Alcohol users have problems achieving orgasm.

4. Shaving

If you’re a woman who prefers shaving, it’s best to shave the night before sex to give your skin a chance to heal. Shaving will exfoliate the top layer of the skin, making the area more sensitive. It can irritate hair follicles, causing a pink bumpy rash, and can cause tiny cuts, which would leave your skin open to potential infections.

5. Buying the wrong size condom

A condom that is too large for you has the risk of slipping off, so it’s really important to make sure it fits just right.

6. Don’t worry about how you look

Stop scrutinising or examining your thigh gap. Feeling self-conscious about your body can hurt your sex life as you might be less likely to initiate sex or even be able to enjoy it. If you’re too worried about how you look, your wandering mind will make it more difficult to get satisfaction. Stop worrying and start enjoying yourself.





