How to avoid and overcome carryover courses

Every higher institution has room to accommodate carryovers and extensions, but this is a portion every student wants to avoid. Yet, those without proper orientation fall victim to carryover, and all they think about is how to overcome carryover. This article is written for two categories of students: those who want to avoid carryover courses, and those who want to overcome carryover courses.

The effect of a carryover course is frustrating, weakens and it kills morale especially if you have too many carryover courses. When others are preparing for one paper, you’re preparing for three, and the most annoying thing is when the lecturer tells you to attend a carryover class. The worst part is when you have to sit down with lower levels to receive the lecture. Here are some ways to avoid carryover courses in school.

1. Choose your course

If you wish to avoid carryover, the first call is to reject imposed courses by friends, family, and the University. The latter will cajole you to study another course if they reach the maximum number of admissible students in a department. These things occur mostly in Predegree.

Don’t because you must study, go for a course you cannot fit in. If your background is Commercial or Art and the course you find yourself in Science related. You are likely to have a carryover.

2. Choose good friends

They are the key players. You get called when your face is not seen within examination premises. You get called when you’re missing a class, and You get called when an impromptu test arises. You get called when you miss regular hangup meetings. These are good friends, not those that forget you exist until after the deed is done.

3. Get handouts and attend class

Make sure you get handouts, textbooks, or materials and get past questions too. The primary purpose of handouts and the like is to read ahead.

4. Study

Get busy with the reason you got admission in the first place. Study hard, study smart. Ask questions, create or join study groups. Use the school library. The library may be a boring place, but it is the best place for lone study. Outside the library is a good place for group study.

5. Set goals

Many students don’t understand the place of setting a goal. The goal is not a yardstick but rather, your goals create a yardstick. A set goal may take discipline to obey but the outcome pays off.

Here are ways to overcome a carryover:





Always find time to sleep and worry less Create a time for reading and pleasure. You have to balance things. Studying and having no pleasure is not good. Study the carryover course past questions. You should revise questions from the course you failed and also change your reading habit. Change your peer group if necessary. Some friends are comfortable with caregivers. Some of them may be nightcrawlers. These are students who study hard at night but spend their day partying.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE