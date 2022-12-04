5 things women should avoid after sexual intercourse

No matter how long you have been having sex, there are certain mistakes you might be making. People do focus on the dos and don’ts during sex but do not focus on the pre and post-sex dos and don’ts. After sex, you may not realize the importance of some minute things which can end in serious health issues. According to doctorNDTV.com, these are some things that you should avoid doing after sex.

1. Not peeing after sex

Ladies, do not avoid peeing after sex. You might feel lazy after sex; you may not feel like getting out of bed and moving away from your partner for a while. But it is important for you. Urinating will help flush out all the unnecessary bacteria and germs which may have entered your body after intercourse. It is essential for keeping UTIs away.

2. Using wet wipes to clean the vagina

Yes, keeping the vagina clean after sex is important, but not this way. The vagina is extremely delicate and sensitive and the chemical components of wet wipes can lead to excessive itching and irritation down there.

3. Using soap to clean the vagina

This is another cleaning technique you need to avoid. The vagina is lubricated with natural moisture and washing it with soap will rob it of that moisture. So avoid that.

4. Sleeping with your lingerie on

Just after sex, you may just feel like sleeping right away. But here’s something you should not do. Just after having sex, you should sleep naked or with your pyjamas on, not your lingerie. This is because you are all sweaty after sex and your semi-wet body can react with the fabric leading to infections.

5. A hot bath tub shower

An after sex shower is good; however, jumping into a warm bath tub right after sex is not good. As a response to sexual stimulation, the vagina opens a little more. But when you take a warm bath or shower just after that, you become more vulnerable to infections.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE