By Eunice Olaleye

Does it feel like your creative juice is running out especially because there are many podcasts and you do not know how to stand out? In this article, you will learn the simple ways that you can run your podcast creatively.

Research shows that as of April 2021, there were over 48 million podcast episodes. Are you afraid that you might not be able to keep up? Say no more, below are ways to be creative when it comes to running your podcast.

1. Planning

What should be in your plans? Your goals and your objectives for what you want to achieve should be included in your plans. It gives it a sense of direction.

2. Explore

As a podcaster who wants to do something creative, you should take some time to explore other ideas. You can closely follow people who are doing something similar to your niche.

3. Learn

If you want to run your podcast creatively, you must give yourself to learning. Learn from other people in the industry. Take courses online. Get yourself a coach. Join a community of creatives. Do not stop learning.

4. Implementation

What could be worse than learning without implementation? You might as well be hungry, cook a meal and deliberately stare at it without eating it. What does that sound like? A waste of time. Put into practice all that you have learnt and let them reflect as you run your podcast.

5. Develop your online presence and brand

Putting your content out there to develop an online presence. That way, people all over the world will gain access without difficulty.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

PDP, APC Fight Over Buhari’s Visit To Kano

THE leading political parties in Nigeria, All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), traded blames, on Monday over the attack on the convoy of President Muhammadu Buhari in Kano…





Presidential Candidates Will Tell Workers Their Plans For Fuel Subsidy —NLC President

After 35 years in various leadership positions in trade union service, the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba, will finish his eight-year tenure on February 8, 2023, as the Congress elects a new president that will pilot its affairs. As part of his preparation to hand over NLC leadership to the next president…

Ojuelegba Tragedy: Sanwo-Olu Orders Speed Trial Of Truck Owner, Driver

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has directed the police to speed up their investigation of the container accident, which occurred on Sunday at Ojuelegba area of the state, killing nine people, saying that the driver of the truck and the owner, who were currently in police custody, must be prosecuted…

Real Madrid, Barcelona set to light up Copa del Rey in semifinal clash

Real Madrid will get a chance for revenge against Barcelona when the Spanish teams meet in the Copa del Rey semifinals. The rivals were paired together in Monday’s draw, which also set up a semifinal match between Athletic Bilbao and Osasuna…

FLAT OUT: Tinubu And The Ways Of The Wasp

There are two insects in Yoruba cosmology that are similar. But they are very distinct. One is oyin (bee). The other is agbon (wasp). Both equally sting in their unique ways. Oyin, for instance, is less aggressive and stings only when it is threatened…

EDITORIAL: Police Invasion Of UNIZIK Private Hostel

LAST week, there was apprehension and outrage among the students’ community of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State, as policemen attached to the Special Anti-Cult Unit of the Anambra State Police Command reportedly broke into Prince Godwin Lodge…