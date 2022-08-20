Why you should start listening to podcasts

The growing popularity of podcasts in our world is a trend we all need to pay attention to. This online digital audio file that started in 2004 has seen a wide acceptance across the globe leading to the creation of video podcasts as a means of reaching out to a larger audience.

Podcasting is a trend which may take over from radios in a few years to come. There are a lot of advantages attached to listening to podcasts as a result of access to a vast amount of topics, and the ease of mobility that comes with listening to podcasts.

Listening to podcasts has been proven over the years to be a healthy habit as a result of the exponential increase in listeners on a yearly basis. If you’ve heard of podcasts but you don’t know what they are and why you should listen to them, this article is definitely a must-read for you. As discussed in it is the meaning of podcasts and reasons you should start listening to them.

What is a podcast?

A podcast is an audio programme, just like Talk Radio, which you subscribe to on your smartphone and listen to whenever you like.

It is a series of spoken word, audio episodes, all focused on a particular topic or theme. You can subscribe to the show with an app on your phone and listen to episodes whenever you like on your headphones, in the car or through speakers.

Why should you consider listening to podcasts?

1. Access to knowledge from experts

Listening to podcasts gives you access to knowledge from experts in diverse industries or fields. When you listen to podcasts you are saved from the stress of reading confusing manuals or becoming bogged down with useless information as you get to learn directly from knowledgeable people in a simple, effortless, and cost-free way.

For instance, if you want to go into the tech industry and you don’t have adequate knowledge and information about the field, listening to podcasts from tech experts will not only guarantee you access to required information but also experiences and advice from experts.

Another great thing about podcasting is that there is always a good number of podcasts to appeal to you or your need no matter what your interests are.

2. It helps you make judicious use of your leisure

The leisure time we spend on the screens of our phones and televisions can be judiciously used when we listen to podcasts.

Podcasts are a reservoir of knowledge and other people’s experiences, listening to them during your leisure helps you make productive use of your time since the knowledge acquired from the platforms will help in one way or the other in the nearest future.





3. A source of inspiration or motivation

Listening to podcasts is a sure source of inspiration and motivation. From the different life issues and perspectives discussed on podcasting platforms, one is sure to get the motivation to forge on and achieve a big fest.

There are specific podcasting platforms that are focused only on inspirational and motivational content, listening to such podcasts will help you see a glimpse of hope even in difficult situations and help you believe in yourself.

Listening to podcasts helps to give you hope for better days ahead and strength when you are weary or down.

4. It improves your mental health

Studies have shown that podcasts stimulate one’s mental health more than watching or reading, and trains listeners to pay more attention to details.

Listening to podcasts regularly broadens your horizon and stimulates your mental health.

5. It helps you become a better listener

The problem people often face in effectively communicating with others is that everyone wants to talk and no one wants to listen. Since communication is a two-way thing, it is expedient we all learn how to be good listeners.

Podcasting helps us become better listeners since they are all about listening. Podcasts allow us to become a part of what we’re listening to and trigger us to pay rapt attention, especially if it’s a topic we’re interested in.

6. It helps you stay in touch with current trends

Listening to podcasts helps you keep in touch with current trends in the globe and in your field.

The availability of experts from various fields helps you get updated information on happenings around the globe and in your field.

Listening to podcasts also helps you avoid making mistakes in your career or life since podcasts are run by knowledgeable and experienced individuals.

7. It contributes to your overall growth and development

Inculcating the habit of listening to podcasts regularly guarantees your overall growth in life and career.

There is nothing to lose by making podcasts a part of your regular lifestyle, and essentially everything to gain. Whether you want to learn a new skill, keep up with the news, handle your finances better, or need a pep talk, there is a podcast out there for you.

With the numerous benefits associated with listening to podcasts, you should jump on the next podcast platform because you have nothing to lose and essentially everything to gain.

