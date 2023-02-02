Aisha, the wife of the President Mohammadu Buhari, on Wednesday reposted a viral video of the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai accusing some people in the presidential Villa of working against the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming general election.

Tribune Online had reported that El-Rufai, in an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, revealed that some elements in the Villa are working against the presidential candidate of the party.

According to him, these persons whom he did not disclose their identities were angry because their “preferred candidate lost the party’s presidential primary to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.”

He added that they want the APC to lose the presidential election and are hiding under the President’s desire to do what he thinks is right.

El-Rufai said, “I believe there are elements in the Villa that want us to lose the election because they didn’t get their way; they had their candidate. Their candidate did not win the primaries.

“They are trying to get us to lose the election, and they are hiding behind the president’s desire to do what he thinks is right. I will give two examples: this petroleum subsidy, which is costing the country trillions of Naira, was something that we all agreed would be removed.

“In fact, I had a discussion with the president and showed him why it had to go. Because how can you have a capital budget of N200b for federal roads and then spend N2 Trillion on petroleum subsidy? This was a conversation I had with the president in 2021 when the subsidy thing started rising. He was convinced. We left. It changed. Everyone in the government agreed, and it changed,” he disclosed.

The Kaduna State Governor also pointed out to the currency redesign, which he said the President has a precedence on it, adding however, that the policy does not make economic and political sense at this time.

“The second example I will give is this currency redesign. You have to understand the president. People are blaming the Governor of the Central Bank for the currency redesign, but No. You have to go back and look at the first outing of Buhari as president. He did this; the Buhari, Idiagbon regime changed our currency and did it in secrecy with a view to catching those that are stashing away illicit funds. It is a very good intention. The president has his right. But doing it at this time within the allotted time does not make any political or economic sense,” he added.