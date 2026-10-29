5 things to check before buying honey

Buying pure honey in a typical local market can feel like taking a gamble. When you walk into a market, almost every seller swears their honey came straight from the forest. But once you get home, you often realize you bought boiled sugar syrup mixed with brown dye.

​Fake honey is everywhere nowadays because adulterators mix real honey with cheap corn syrup, rice syrup, or sugar water to double their profits. Spending hard-earned money on fake honey is frustrating, especially when you need it for health, tea, or cooking.

​According to agricultural reports from the Agriculture Institute, pure honey has a low natural moisture content and high density, which causes it to behave differently from water-based sugar mixtures. Knowing how pure honey reacts can save you from buying adulterated sugar mixtures.

In this article, Tribune Online examines five direct, practical things you must check at the market before paying for that bottle of honey.

Check how thick and flowy the honey feels

​The first thing you should inspect at the seller’s stall is the honey’s thickness and how it flows when poured. Real honey is naturally dense and moves slowly when you tilt the bottle or drop a spoonful.

​When you ask the seller to pour a little drop on a spoon or saucer, watch how it falls. Authentic honey will pour continuously in a thick thread without breaking quickly, forming a small pile at the bottom before flattening out. If the liquid splashes like water or spreads out immediately, it contains added water or thin sugar syrup.

Perform a quick water drop test

​You can easily carry out the famous water test right at the market stall using a small cup of plain water. This test works because original honey does not mix with cold or room-temperature water easily due to its heavy molecular structure.

​Ask the seller to drop a single teaspoon of honey into a clear glass or cup of water without stirring it. Pure honey will drop straight to the bottom of the glass as a solid lump and stay intact. Adulterated honey or sugar syrup will start melting instantly, leaving cloudy trails in the water as it dissolves on its way down.

Try the thumb or paper towel test

​Another quick physical test you can perform on the spot is testing a small drop on your thumb or a piece of paper. Pure honey stays together because of high surface tension and low moisture content.

​Put a tiny drop of honey on your thumb nail. Original honey will sit in a neat lump and remain intact without running down your finger. If the drop spreads out immediately or drips down your hand like water, it is diluted. Similarly, if you drop pure honey on a paper napkin, it will sit on top without soaking through quickly, whereas fake honey will leave a wet water ring on the paper.

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Smell the floral aroma and check the taste

​Never pay for honey without smelling and tasting a small sample first. Authentic honey is produced by bees from flower nectar, so it carries a distinct natural scent.

​When you open the bottle, pure honey should give off a mild floral, woody, or herbal aroma depending on the vegetation where the bees collected nectar. Fake honey usually smells like plain sugar syrup or has no scent at all. When you taste real honey, it gives a complex sweetness followed by a slight scratch or tickle at the back of your throat, whereas fake honey just tastes like flat sugar water.

​Watch out for natural foam, pollen, or crystalisation

​Many market buyers mistakenly assume that clear, spotless honey is the best quality, but the exact opposite is often true. Unprocessed, raw honey usually contains minor natural imperfections that show it came directly from a beehive.

​Look closely at the bottle for small specks of pollen, tiny air bubbles, or faint foam near the top neck. If you notice that the honey has turned thick, cloudy, or sugary at the bottom of the bottle during cold weather, do not panic. This process is called crystallisation, and expert bee farmers confirm it is a natural sign of raw, unheated honey. Honey that remains completely crystal clear for years without solidifying has likely been heavily processed or mixed with artificial syrup.