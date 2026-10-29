5 ways property managers pass hidden maintenance costs to shop owners

Running a shop or a small business in Nigeria is a massive achievement. You have battled irregular electricity, rising costs of goods, and perhaps even bureaucratic red tape.

The last thing you need is a property manager who treats your business like an ATM. You diligently pay your service charge, expecting a simple life where the light works and the environment is clean.

However, many Nigerian entrepreneurs are finding that their ‘simple’ service charge keeps growing. You look at the final bill and see strange items that just do not add up, leaving you wondering if you are paying for your shop plus the adjacent one.

This experience is consistent with global observations in the real estate sector.

According to reports by the International Facility Management Association (IFMA) and global real estate consultants like JLL, commercial service charge structures are notoriously opaque and are often a primary source of dispute between landlords and tenants. The opaque nature of these bills frequently hides standard operating expenses that are wrongly classified.

In this article, Tribune Online exposes five subtle, often hidden tricks property managers use to inflate your maintenance bills and what you must do to challenge them legally.

The administration ‘inflation’ on small purchases

One of the sneakiest ways managers inflate costs is by adding a standard administrative fee to everyday maintenance items. For instance, when the common area light bulb pops, they do not just charge you N5,000 for the bulb. They might add a ₦2,000 “admin processing fee.”

You may see this as a harmless charge. However, when you multiply this “admin fee” across the 50 small purchases—like brooms, diesel receipts, and cleaning soap—made every month, you realise you are paying an enormous, unannounced monthly subsidy to the property management company.

Redefining “normal wear and tear” to your disadvantage

Another powerful tactic used is manipulating the definitions inside your commercial lease agreement. In standard contracts, “normal wear and tear” means the building naturally gets older, and fixing it is the landlord’s problem. But the manager might twist this.

They may try to charge you to replace an entire roof over the plaza, a major capital expense that should be paid by the landlord, by arguing it was damaged by “tenant overuse.”

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Using preferred, inflated vendors instead of market rates

Many property managers require that you only use their specified contractors for maintenance work inside your shop. They claim this is for “security” and “standardisation.” But the real reason is often different.

These preferred vendors are frequently linked back to the property manager or charge significantly higher prices than the local, skilled technician in the market. The property management company receives a kickback, and you pay 50% extra for the exact same job.

Passing on capital expenditures as service charges

You may suddenly find your monthly service charge bills spike because the plaza purchased a massive new 500kVA generator. This item is a capital asset, not a regular maintenance expense.

Buying a major new machine is a capital expenditure (capex) that increases the value of the building and is entirely the landlord’s cost. Property managers often sneaky pass this expense directly onto you through a sudden, massive “one-off” maintenance levy.

Over-estimating “consumable” usage and hoarding estimates

For services that rely on a group estimate, like diesel for the common generator or water bills, property managers often intentionally set the monthly estimate too high. They demand this inflated amount every month.

The trick is what happens to the money. A proper “sinking fund” account should refund you the difference at the end of the year if actual costs were lower. But a dishonest manager simply keeps the excess money as extra profit, treating your “estimated payment” as the final price.

Step-by-step guide: how to defend your business

You do not have to just sit there and accept these hidden charges. Protecting your shop requires a systematic approach.

First, demand a breakdown. Never pay a single summary “service charge” invoice without receiving the official, itemised list of what you are paying for, complete with copies of third-party invoices. Second, read your lease agreement properly.

Hire a property lawyer to analyse it before you sign, or bring your lawyer to challenge the manager if you see capital expenditures being billed as maintenance.

Third, audit the sinking fund. At the end of every operational year, your trade association should officially demand a full audit of the service charge account, forcing the property manager to provide receipts and explain every single kobo spent. If the manager refuses an audit, you are almost certainly paying for more than your maintenance.