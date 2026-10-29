Troops foil terrorist ambush in Zamfara

Troops of the Joint Task Force North West, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, have rescued two abducted herders and recovered 520 livestock in Sokoto, while repelling a terrorist ambush in Zamfara.

The military recorded the operational successes on October 28, 2026, during separate operations in the two states.

In a statement made available to defence correspondents in Abuja on Thursday, the Media Information Officer of the Joint Task Force, Captain Tamuno Sinivie, said troops of Sector 2 encountered terrorists during a fighting patrol along the Anka–Guruzu Road in Zamfara.

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He explained that the troops were conducting the patrol to clear the road following reports of terrorist activities when they came under a coordinated ambush by armed men positioned on both sides of the road.

According to the statement, the troops responded with superior firepower, inflicted heavy casualties on the attackers and forced them to withdraw in disarray.

It added that the troops subsequently maintained control of the affected road, restoring freedom of movement for commuters.

However, one soldier sustained a gunshot injury during the encounter and was promptly evacuated for medical attention. The statement said he was in stable condition.

In a related operation in Sokoto State, troops of Sector 2 foiled an attempt by terrorists to rustle livestock and abduct herders in Takasaba Village, Sabon Birni Local Government Area.

The statement said the troops acted on credible intelligence about terrorist activities in the area and swiftly mobilised to confront the attackers.

It added that the troops engaged the terrorists with superior firepower, forcing them to flee and abandon 520 livestock and two abducted herders.

The rescued victims were identified as Malam Sulaiman, 50, and Nasiru Sulaiman, 14. They were subsequently handed over to the Sabon Birni Local Government authorities.

The statement described the operations as evidence of the troops’ resilience, combat readiness and sustained efforts to deny terrorists freedom of action, secure critical routes and protect vulnerable communities across the North-West.

It added that the Theatre Commander of the Joint Task Force North West, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, Major General W.B. Idris, commended the troops for their gallantry and fighting spirit.

Idris urged the troops to sustain the offensive against terrorist elements and reassured residents of the Joint Operations Area of the military’s commitment to restoring peace and security.

He also encouraged members of the public to continue providing timely and credible information to security agencies to support ongoing operations.