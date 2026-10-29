FG approves King Amachree Airport, sets 11 conditions

…we’ll stick to due process, says Princewill

The Federal Government has approved the development of the proposed King Amachree Airport at Elem Ifoko in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State, subject to the fulfilment of 11 conditions set by the aviation regulatory authorities.

The approval was conveyed in a letter signed by Engr. P. T. Vembe, Director of the Aerodrome Development Department of the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, on behalf of the minister. It was addressed to Prince Tonye T.J.T. Princewill, Executive Director of Royal Fouche Services Limited, the company that sought the approval.

The letter, with reference number FMA/ADD/402/S.101/C.1/1/88 and dated October 26, 2026, followed an earlier application dated June 25, 2026, with reference number RF/MOA/NG/001, as well as a site inspection and assessment conducted by the Ministerial Technical Team from September 2 to 4, 2026.

The approval letter read: “I am directed to convey the approval of the Honourable Minister for the development of the proposed King Amachree Airport at Elem Ifoko, Degema Local Government Area, Rivers State, at the geographical coordinates of Latitude 4°23’21.7″ N and Longitude 7°00’52.2″E.”

It added: “This approval is subject to the fulfilment of the following requirements,” beginning with the “preparation and submission of a comprehensive Airport Master Plan detailing the proposed development, phasing, facilities and associated infrastructure.”

The ministry also requested “a detailed engineering assessment of the canal traversing the proposed airport site to determine the most suitable solution, whether through diversion or realignment of the canal, or the construction of an appropriate bridge or other suitable crossing structure.”

Another condition requires “detailed hydrological, hydraulic and drainage studies to assess and address flooding risks, tidal influences, seasonal water movements and stormwater management requirements at the proposed airport site.”

The developer is also required to conduct a “comprehensive geotechnical investigation to assess the site’s subsurface conditions, soil-bearing capacity, groundwater characteristics and overall suitability for the proposed aerodrome infrastructure.”

The ministry further stipulated the provision of a “suitable, reliable, all-weather road access to the proposed airport to support construction, airport operations, emergency response and passenger and cargo movement.”

Other conditions include strict compliance with all applicable Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) requirements and environmental laws, including conducting an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), as well as paying all applicable statutory fees.

The developer must also provide a detailed topographical and obstacle survey referenced to the World Geodetic System 1984 (WGS-84), alongside a formal wind rose analysis and meteorological assessment conducted in consultation with the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet).

In response to the approval, Princewill assured the aviation authorities that Royal Fouche Services Limited would strictly adhere to due process.

He said: “We are making remarkable progress even by the best standards and I’m not at all surprised when you look at all of the people involved. From the President to the Minister to the NCAA all the way to the Amanyanabo of the Source, Amanyanabus of Ifoko, Fouchee and Elem Ifoko and the Royal Fouchee team we have assembled.

“To us a day is 24 hours of opportunity for us to make a difference and we assure the Kalabari people that we will make them proud,” he said.

Princewill further pledged that the pace of work would not come at the expense of regulatory compliance.

“Speed however, will not be an excuse for circumventing process. We will carry every stakeholder along and make sure all reasonable voices are heard. The airport is just the tip of the iceberg. Our plans are far bigger than a single project.”