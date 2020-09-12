5 million plastic challenge: Anambra targets a million plastic bottles ― Govt

The Anambra State Waste Management Authority (ASWAMA) will collaborate with Anambra Clear Drainage and Forest Preservation Agency (ACFPA) to raise volunteering organisations to pick up plastic bottles from across the state.

ASWAMA and the ACFPA coordinated some environment focused volunteer organisations to participate in the exercise across the state.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the programme tagged: “Five Million Plastic Challenge’’ was organised by Guinness World Record in conjunction with some non-governmental and non-profit oriented organisations in commemoration of 2020 World Clean up Day in Nigeria.

The programme was mapped out in a bid to remove five million plastic bottle wastes from the streets, drainage channels and canals in Nigeria in fulfilment of the global advocacy for a sustainable environment and a pollution-free planet.

Managing Director, ASWAMA, Mr Amechi Akorah disclosed this yesterday while speaking to newsmen in Awka.

According to him all the states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory will participate in the programme to be flagged off in Anambra on Sept. 26.

Mr Akorah explained that Team Anambra had been working to ensure that not less than a million plastic bottles would be collected from across the state.

“We are working with some volunteer organisations to pick at least a million plastic bottles off the roads, streets, canals and drainage channels across the state.

“The groups that made up Team Anambra have embarked on test runs to map out locations, where there is a large concentration of plastic bottle wastes in drainages, canals and streets.

“Different units of Team Anambra have been visiting all nooks and crannies of the state and carting away large quantities of plastic wastes in preparation for the `Five Million Plastic Challenge’ programme.

“Plastic bottle wastes picked during the exercise will be taken up by the Recycler Association of Nigeria.”

He enjoined the citizenry to desist from littering the environment with plastic bottle wastes and other kinds of wastes in order to achieve a sustainable, clean and healthy environment.

