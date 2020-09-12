PDP gives conditions for participating in Kogi LG elections

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State has said it will participate in the local government election scheduled for December 12 provided the process is transparent.

The party’s position was made known in a statement issued after the state executive council meeting held in Lokoja, Kogi State capital.

The statement signed by the party’s state publicity secretary, Prince Bode Ogunmola stated that the state executive meeting which was held under the leadership of the state chairman, Engr Sam Uhuotu, resolved to take part in the local government election scheduled for December 12th provided the process is transparent.

The party EXCOs, therefore, urged members to go back to the grassroots and continue to mobilise others to work together as a team assuring that the future remains very bright for the party.

Ogunmola said that the party also salute its candidates, Mr Musa Wada and Hon. Sam Aro for their courage, doggedness and efforts before, during and after the gubernatorial election.

Other decisions taken at the meeting, according to the publicity secretary include the passing of vote of confidence on the leadership of the party under Engr Sam Uhuotu for keeping the party together.

The executive committee also reiterated their commitment to the development and progress of the party while urging members to forgive one another of past mistakes to enable them jointly move the party forward.

