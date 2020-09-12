Widow gives details of how Jukum militia group killed her husband in Taraba

Mrs Doose Akam, a newly married couple from Takum local government area of Taraba State found the end of her marriage in Maraba, a village in Donga area of Taraba State in the hands of Jukum militia.

Mrs Doose recounted that “We took off around 10 am in Takum motor park, my husband, Mr Donald Akam told me we would go and see his father who is leaving in Bali. On our way, we boarded a passenger Wagon for our trip to Meihula in Bali.”

“We were eight in number in the vehicle, my husband, Mr Donard Akase Akam, myself and my stepdaughter, we were the only three Tiv passengers in the vehicle.

As we got to a Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO) checkpoint in Maraba, we were stopped by the officers.

“As we stopped, some young men with knives and other light weapons approached our vehicle and started threatening that the driver should drop any Tiv person inside the vehicle, they dragged me and my husband out of the vehicle.”

“They descended heavily on my husband, the driver of the vehicle was a Hausa man from Takum, he quickly alerted the people that were within, few people that came around rescued me, I was forced back into the vehicle but by then, the militias took my husband away.”

“The driver rushed us out of the scene, that was when I discovered my husband was not rescued alongside me, I started asking the people in the vehicle what happen to my husband, one of the passengers told me that he was not rescued, that was when I got to know that I lost him base on the crisis that has been happening within the area.”

“Am in deep pains, if the government can get the people that took my husband away and kill him as I was told, I will know that at least justice is done, it will also serve as a lesson to others not to repeat same to another person,” Mrs Doose Donard Akase Akam revealed.

Master Akase Akam, the father of the groom said he was able to gather reliably that the militia killed his son, butchered him in pieces, put in a bag and took the body to untraceable destination.

Akam while speaking to Tribune Online on phone stated that, he is used to the area where his son was murdered by the militia and he got information through his friends on a vivid account that his son was killed when he was snatched out of the vehicle while coming to visit him at Maihula in Bali local government area of Taraba State.

“I’m shocked with such barbaric act been perpetrated on an innocent person who did not commit any criminality against anybody, how can they kill my son like that, he did nothing wrong against anybody within the area, I demand that the government should go all out to fish out those behind this act, I want justices to be done on the killing of My son,” Akam stated.

The Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), Taraba State command, ASP David Misar confirmed the incident.

Misar said he received a report from the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Maraba area in connection to the scene.

“On the 10th September 2020, one Mrs Doose and her husband, Donard Akam were attacked by some suspected Jukum militia in the outskirt of Maraba town while they were coming from Takum, while the militia killed the husband, the driver escaped with the wife.”

Misar stated that investigation has since commenced on the matter, though nobody has been arrested in connection to the crime.

