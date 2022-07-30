4 ways to keep your love relationship alive

Love is like a plant that must be watered every day. There is nothing more false than thinking that because you’ve been with a person for 10 years, you don’t have to work in the relationship anymore.

As partners, you must continually seek to satisfy each other’s interests and needs.

Growing resentment, contradicting schedules, and long distances are common reasons relationships lose their spark. Truth be told, even if you are in the best relationship, your relationship can lose its spark when you are not working on it.

Life can get busy and overwhelming, and this can make your relationship grow into a routine. There is less focus on the relationship, and not having quality time together can leave you both unhappy and unfulfilled. It requires deliberate effort on your part to keep the relationship alive.

Here are some ways to keep your relationship alive:

1. Express your love daily

Our priorities differ, and we often express love the way we want it without realising that our partner might need something different.

To express your love to your partner daily, and receive love how you want it, find time to discuss what your partner’s love language is and try to express it. Also, ask how you want love to be expressed to you.

There are five ways you can express love: by words of love, spending time together, physical contact, kind actions towards each other, and gifts.

2. Do not use mobile phones

When you are with your partner, you can be tempted to use your phone just by scrolling through social media or doing something else with your phone.

Instead of keeping your gaze fixed on your mobile phone, channel it to discussing with your partner, and sharing your intimacy and love.

Put away your phones when you are having a conversation, a meal, or seeing a movie. Stay present (without phones) when you are together.

3. Start a conversation





Starting a real conversation with your partner that does not take place a few minutes before bed or does not involve to-do lists is another way to keep your relationship alive.

Sharing emotional connection means having a conversation about what’s on the other’s mind, reconnecting about your needs in the relationship, about your future, and daydreaming together. Aim for the majority of your conversations to be enjoyable, funny, and interesting.

4. Try something new together

Break out of your normal habits. Try new things together. It could be signing up for a new cooking class, learning something new together, or traveling to a new place.

Trying something new will help you see your partner in a new light. It will also remind you why you fell in love with them in the first place and will teach you things you never knew about them.

If you have been having issues maintaining sparks or keeping your relationship alive because of how overwhelming and busy life can be, make deliberate efforts to inculcate these ways to keep your relationship alive into your activities.

