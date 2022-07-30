4 benefits of eating a healthy diet

For some people, the motivation for eating healthy is to lose weight. Eating healthy regularly can assist your body in losing some extra weight, and it also has all kinds of benefits for your body’s health. Dieticians and studies back this up, that if you eat healthy regularly, your body’s health will improve significantly, hence making you feel good.

Your motivation to eat healthy regularly should be to improve your body’s health, which will enable you to live a satisfying and happy life. Here is what happens to your body when you eat healthy regularly:

1. Decrease in inflammation

Inflammation is a condition of any part of the body, consisting of congestion of the blood vessels, obstruction of the blood flow, and the growth of morbid tissue. It is manifested outwardly by redness and swelling, accompanied by heat and pain.

When you eat healthily, you will see a decrease in inflammation because a diet with fewer processed foods will reduce inflammation. Most healthy foods are known as anti-inflammatory foods while foods that are not so rich in nutrients are known as inflammatory.

Anti-inflammatory diets help prevent type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and other rampant chronic diseases. Examples of anti-inflammatory diets are vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, beverages, herbs, and spices.

Examples of inflammatory diets are refined carbohydrates, foods high in saturated fats, sweets, and sugary beverages. These foods trigger the body to generate inflammatory compounds such as free radicals.

2. Improves mood

When you are feeling down, you might be tempted to reach for sugary, high-calorie treats to lift your spirits. These foods have negative consequences.

However, eating healthy has a way of improving your mood.

When your body is properly fueled with healthy foods, that will help it function better. When you eat healthily, it has a way of directly affecting your brain and consequently affecting your mood.

Eating a healthy diet full of nutritious food will improve your mood throughout the day. Examples of foods that can improve your mood are bananas, beans, oats, coffee, berries, nuts, and seeds.

3. Energy

You will notice a difference in many aspects of your health when you regularly eat healthily. You will have stable and consistent energy and improved sleep.





A healthy diet includes macronutrients and micronutrients to help support the overall functioning of the body’s processes.

The best picks for all-day energy are foods rich in complex carbs (sugar molecules that your body then breaks down for energy) and protein.

Some examples of energy-sustaining foods that give you the energy to keep you going all day are bananas, eggs, avocado, sweet potatoes, walnuts, smoothies, beans, apples, watermelons, and water.

The goal is to keep your blood sugar stable and avoid things that will leave you starving and sluggish.

4. Body functions properly

When you regularly eat healthily, you give your body what it needs to function both internally, and externally. Eating healthy affects your internal body and will also affect your outward appearance.

A healthy diet shows on the exterior with healthy eyes, teeth, hair, nails, and skin. It also shows on the inside a healthy digestive tract, a healthy heart, cleaner arteries, and blood vessels.

Our bodies rely on vitamins, minerals, food energy, antioxidants, and fluid to function well.

Eating healthy has many health benefits, as stated above. For a start, you might not find it easy to keep eating healthy food because the feeling to take junk and sugary things will be there but as you keep at it, it will become a habit.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE