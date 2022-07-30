Ajayi Crowther University felicitates Archbishop Ademowo at 74

The Vice-Chancellor of Ajayi Crowther University, Professor Timothy Adebayo, has congratulated the immediate past Anglican bishop of Lagos, and one of the prime movers of the university, Most Reverend Ephraim Ademowo on his 74th birth date anniversary.

Professor Adebayo expressed gratitude to God for preserving the life of the retired Archbishop whom he described as a rare gem and a gift to the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion).

He noted that Ademowo, who was Dean, Church of Nigeria and Archbishop of the Lagos Province of the Church, has established himself as one of the pillars of the church who has brought up and mentored many bishops and Archbishops in the church.

He noted, in a statement from his office, that Ademowo, who is a recipient of an honorary doctor of letters degree from the university in 2021, is also a benefactor, having made donations for the purchase of computers for the university.

He said Ademowo was one of those who travelled to Abuja frequently to ensure that the university got the license to open its gate for academic pursuits in 2005.

Most reverend Ademowo who was born July 29, 1948, attended Emmanuel College of Theology Ibadan in 1969 and was made a deacon in 1972. He was ordained a priest in 1973. He later attended the University of Ibadan where he obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1977, and earned a master’s degree at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife and his Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree in the same University. He was elected Bishop of Ilesa Diocese in 1989 and translated to the Bishop of Lagos in 2000. He became Archbishop of the Lagos Province in 2002. Ademowo became Dean, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) in August 2010.

Most Reverend Ademowo was invested with the Honorary Fellow of the Nigerian Academy of Letters (FNAL) in 2006 and conferred in 2008 with the national honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON).





He retired as the Bishop of Lagos in August 2018 and was replaced by Most Reverend Humphrey Olumakaiye, who is a member of the Governing Council of the Ajayi Crowther university. Professor Adebayo prayed God to preserve Ademowo and grant him more fruitful years.