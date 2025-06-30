381 corpses found piled up in Mexico crematorium

Police in northern Mexico’s Ciudad Juarez have made a horrifying discovery, finding 381 corpses piled indiscriminately within a private crematorium.

The local prosecutor’s office announced on Sunday that the grim scene is being attributed to negligence on the part of the crematorium’s owners.

Eloy Garcia, communications coordinator for the Chihuahua State prosecutor’s office, confirmed to AFP that “preliminarily we have 381 bodies that were deposited irregularly in the crematorium, which were not cremated.”

Garcia described a chaotic and disturbing arrangement, with bodies “stacked” in no apparent order across various rooms of the facility. “They were just thrown like that, indiscriminately, one on top of the other, on the floor,” he stated.

All of the bodies had been embalmed, yet remained uncremated. Instead of authentic ashes, relatives who entrusted their loved ones to the facility were reportedly given “other material,” according to Garcia.

Authorities estimate that some of the remains may have been left at the crematorium for up to two years.

Garcia squarely placed the blame on the “carelessness and irresponsibility” of the crematorium owners, emphasising that such businesses are well aware of their daily cremation capacities.

“You can’t take in more than you can process,” he asserted.

One of the administrators of the crematorium has already surrendered to prosecutors as investigations continue.

Authorities have not yet specified whether the discovered corpses belong to victims of criminal violence.

This discovery highlights the ongoing crisis within Mexico’s forensic system, which has been overwhelmed for years by a high volume of bodies to process, a severe lack of personnel, and budgetary constraints.

The country has long grappled with the devastating impact of organized crime, leading to a significant number of unaccounted for individuals and a saturated system for identifying human remains.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE