NBRDA, BORBDA partner to boost food security in Nigeria

The Managing Director of the Benin-Owena River Basin Development Authority (BORBDA), Dr. Femi Adekanmbi, has expressed the Authority’s interest in collaborating with the National Biotechnology Research and Development Agency (NBRDA) to enhance food security in Nigeria.

During a recent visit to the NBRDA, Adekanmbi underscored the significance of this partnership as a transformative initiative for agricultural innovation and sustainable rural development, aligning with the objectives of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Adekanmbi assured that BORBDA is fully committed to providing land, infrastructure, and implementation support to ensure the success of the partnership. In turn, the NBRDA will contribute its scientific research and tools to drive the initiative.

Director General of the NBRDA, Prof. Abdullahi Mustapha, welcomed the collaboration, stating, “We are excited about the potential of this partnership.

“By leveraging biotechnology, we can significantly enhance agricultural productivity, improve food security, empower farmers, create new job opportunities, and stimulate economic growth.”

Key areas of focus will include the establishment of bioresource hubs, enhancement of aquaculture through biotechnology solutions, improvement of soil fertility, conversion of agricultural waste into valuable products, and deployment of tissue-cultured oil palm and high-yield crops.

Both agencies are poised to leverage their respective strengths and expertise to create a replicable model that empowers farmers, reduces input costs, enhances economic growth and environmental sustainability across Edo, Ondo, Ekiti, and parts of Delta State.

