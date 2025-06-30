NCAA grounds Rano Air aircraft over engine failure

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has grounded Rano Air aircraft 5N-BZY following an engine failure incident that occurred during one of its operations.

The Rano Air aircraft experienced a malfunction on engine 1, resulting in smoke in the cabin and cockpit.

Fortunately, the flight crew’s prompt response ensured a safe landing without further hassles.

The unfortunate incident, however, caused disruptions in passenger movement, particularly affecting travellers scheduled to depart from Sokoto to another destination.

A rescue aircraft had already boarded Abuja-Katsina passengers, making it impossible to reroute to Sokoto without causing a serious delay.

As a result, the Sokoto leg of the operation was cancelled to avoid displacing already-boarded passengers and disrupting flight safety schedules.

The NCAA’s Directorate of Airworthiness has instructed that aircraft 5N-BZY must remain grounded pending full safety investigations.

Engineers are currently examining the aircraft to determine the root cause of the engine issue and the subsequent smoke.

The NCAA reiterated its commitment to aviation safety protocol compliance, stating that Nigerian aviation’s safety record remains solid despite operating in a developing environment.

The agency emphasised that its actions align with global best practices and international regulatory benchmarks in civil aviation oversight.

“NCAA will release further updates on the incident once investigations are concluded,” an official who wishes to remain anonymous assured.

Passengers affected by the cancellation are expected to be accommodated in line with Rano Air’s obligations under consumer protection laws.

