26-year-old man kills 11-year-old while testing gun in Delta

A 26-year-old man, Kome Ogaga, has killed 11-year-old Hosanna Merritt while allegedly testing a locally-made gun in Delta State.

Ogaga was said to have fled after the tragedy occurred in his house at Ozoro on August 22.

The suspect was, however, arrested on August 30 with the help of a relative after the Delta State Police Command had alerted the public to provide information that will aid the arrest of the suspect.

In a statement made available to journalists on Thursday, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, said the suspect was under further interrogation.

In another development, Iyegbunuwe Oluchukwu of Issele-Uku, Okwudili Ozah and Esther Nwoko have been arrested for allegedly stealing a motorcycle at gunpoint at Onicha-Uku at Isseluku-Uku.

Recovered from them were and an English revolver pistol, 15 rounds of live ammunition, and six expended ammunition.

The stolen unregistered motorcycle is suspected to be in possession of husband of the husband of Esther Nwoko, Chidinma Nwoko, an accomplice to the crime.

Meanwhile, DSP Edafe has quoted the Commissioner of Police, CP Ari Muhammed Ali, as

appreciating the efforts of residents in the state who have been supportive of the Police in combating crime.

While urging them to sustain the tempo, the CP also advised members of the public to monitor their environment and report suspicious persons or movements to the Police.

