2027: Timi Frank warns against election rigging

A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has warned President Bola Tinubu and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against manipulating 2027 general election, saying Nigerians will not accept results that do not reflect their votes.

Frank, in a statement in Abuja on Friday, expressed concern over allegations of artificial intelligence, AI-generated names and photographs in national voter register, describing them as issues requiring urgent investigation.

He urged INEC to verify questionable entries, establish facts and explain transparently how register was compiled.

“This discovery of INEC using AI-generated voters’ register is a clear indication of a rigging plot,” he said.

He warned that any attempt to manipulate election could have serious consequences for national stability.

“President Tinubu and INEC should understand that any attempt to rig 2027 election will have serious consequences. What is happening in France and other European countries would be child’s play compared with what could happen in Nigeria,” he said.

He added that Nigerians would not accept electoral outcome that failed to reflect their choices.

“If 2027 election is rigged, Nigerians will have no choice but to take their destiny into their own hands. What is happening in France, Germany and other European countries will be child’s play compared with what will happen in Nigeria,” Frank warned.

He also cautioned against assuming that aggrieved candidates would simply challenge disputed results in court.

“They believe they can rig election and then tell opposition to go to court. That will not happen in 2027,” he said.

Frank expressed concern about public confidence in judiciary, saying many Nigerians perceived it as lacking independence.

He urged authorities to prevent electoral malpractice rather than leave disputes to be resolved after polls.

The former APC spokesman alleged that INEC had failed to comply with requirement to publish voter register not later than 90 days before general election, citing Section 19(1) of Electoral Act 2026, as amended.

He called on commission to clarify its compliance with law and take steps to guarantee credibility of register.

Frank urged United States, United Kingdom, European Union and other international partners to engage Nigerian government and INEC well ahead of election to help safeguard free, fair and credible process.

He particularly called on US to draw on its diplomatic engagement with Nigeria during 2015 general election to encourage credible polls in 2027.

“This is time we expect American government to do what they did in 2015 to ensure Nigeria conducts free and fair elections in 2027,” he said.

He stressed that INEC must demonstrate its independence, address legitimate concerns about voter register and ensure that every eligible Nigerian’s vote counts.

Frank, who is a member of the United Liberation Movement for West Papua ULMWP) Ambassador to East Africa and Middle East, warned that undermining electorate’s mandate could deepen political tensions and erode confidence in democratic institutions.

He called on Tinubu and INEC to ensure 2027 general election is conducted transparently and its outcome reflects genuine will of Nigerians.