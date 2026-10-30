Cecilia Okojie emerges Augustine University’s best graduating student

Cecilia Isedoa Okojie, a graduate of Economics, has emerged as the overall best graduating student of Augustine University, Ilara-Epe, Lagos State, after recording a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 4.90 and winning five awards at the institution’s 8th convocation ceremony.

Okojie was recognised for her academic excellence at the ceremony held on Thursday at the university’s Convocation Hall.

In recognition of her achievement, the university’s management announced that Okojie would receive N5 million, while each of the 24 students who graduated with First Class Honours would receive N1 million for making the institution proud.

Her five awards include the Sir Steve Bamidele Omojafor Prize for the overall best graduating student in the Faculty of Humanities, Management and Social Sciences (female); the AUI Alumni Prize for the overall best graduating student; and the Emmanuel Onyia Prize for the best graduating student in Economics.

She also received the Late Monsignor Patrick Obayomi Prize for the overall best graduating student and the Daniel and Elizabeth Akinwale Memorial Prize for the overall best graduating student.

Okojie was among 24 students who graduated with First Class Honours out of the 194 students who received degrees at the institution’s 8th convocation ceremony.

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Of the graduating class, 88 students earned Second Class Upper Division degrees, while 73 graduated with Second Class Lower Division degrees. Eight students received Third Class Honours, while one graduated with a pass.

The convocation lecture was delivered by the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto and founder of the Kukah Centre, Rev. Matthew Hassan Kukah. His lecture was titled The Pursuit of Happiness in a World of Moral Relativism.

The ceremony also featured the conferment of first degrees and the presentation of prizes to students recognised for academic excellence and other commendable achievements during the 2025/2026 academic session.