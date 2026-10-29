2027: Tinubu assured of 80% votes in Akwa Ibom as Iyaloja movement mobilises

The Akwa Ibom State Coordinator of the Iyaloja General Movement, Obong Achibong, has pledged that the state will deliver more than 80 per cent of its votes to President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

Achibong, who made the pledge at the launch of the Iyaloja General Movement for Renewed Hope, said the group had intensified grassroots mobilisation to secure massive support for the President’s re-election.

He expressed confidence that the movement’s growing presence in the state, coupled with the performance of the state governor and the Senate President, would strengthen Tinubu’s electoral prospects in 2027.

“I want to say that Iyaloja has come to stay in Akwa Ibom State, and we promise that in the 2027 election, Akwa Ibom State will give more than 80 per cent vote for our president. It will be far, far more than the last election,” he said.

Achibong attributed his optimism to what he described as the achievements of the governor and the Senate President in the state, adding that members of the movement were also working to mobilise voters at the grassroots.

He disclosed that the group was looking forward to a visit by the Iyaloja General of Nigeria, Dr Mujidat Folasade Tinubu-Ojo, saying the visit would demonstrate the movement’s strength and popularity in the state.

According to him, members of the movement are prepared to participate in the elections, claiming that they have obtained their Permanent Voter Cards.

“In Iyaloja, everybody has a voter’s card. Everybody that Mama is going to see in Akwa Ibom, they have their voter’s card,” he said.

The Akwa Ibom coordinator further expressed confidence that the state would deliver substantial votes for Tinubu without an extensive campaign by the President, based on the movement’s mobilisation efforts.