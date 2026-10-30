Ogun 2027: LP chieftain, AA candidate write INEC over PDP membership register

The National Vice Chairman (South-West) of the Labour Party (LP), Dr Arabambi Abayomi, and the Action Alliance (AA) governorship candidate in Ogun State, Prof. Awofala Awolora Awoniyi, have written to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over moves to tamper with the membership register of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

The two politicians, in their joint letter dated October 27, written through their counsel, Anderson Asemota, and made available to newsmen in Abuja, raised concerns over an alleged affidavit to explain the reported absence of Mr Oladipupo Adebutu’s name from the PDP membership register submitted to INEC.

The politicians said the PDP conducted its governorship primary in Abeokuta on May 24, 2026, ahead of the 2027 general elections, citing Section 77 of the Electoral Act 2026, which requires political parties to submit their membership registers to INEC at least 21 days before conducting primary elections.

According to them, only individuals whose names appear on the duly submitted membership register are eligible to participate in the party’s primary election, alleging that Adebutu’s name was not included in the PDP membership register submitted to INEC. They also referred to a Certified True Copy (CTC) of the register, which they said was issued by the commission on July 20, 2026.

They expressed concern over reports of a possible attempt to address the alleged omission through an affidavit.

However, the politicians clarified that they had not personally obtained or examined the purported affidavit and urged INEC to establish whether such a document existed and to verify its contents.

They further referenced Sections 77(4), 77(5), 77(6) and 77(7) of the Electoral Act 2026, arguing that an affidavit explaining an omission would not automatically constitute an amendment to the original membership register or retrospectively fulfil statutory requirements.

Abayomi and Awoniyi also maintained that administrative procedures should not be used to circumvent existing legal requirements or binding court decisions.

The politicians urged INEC to preserve and protect the original PDP membership register submitted in connection with the Ogun State governorship primary and also to establish whether an affidavit had been submitted, identify the person who deposed to it, determine when it was received, establish the receiving officer and clarify the purpose of the document.

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Additionally, they urged INEC not to treat any subsequent affidavit or explanatory document as having retrospectively altered the original membership register unless such action was expressly authorised by a court of competent jurisdiction.

The duo requested that INEC acknowledge receipt of their correspondence and communicate the steps being taken to preserve the relevant records and investigate the matter within 24 hours of receiving the letter, warning that they would seek legal redress if any action they considered unlawful was taken regarding the original register or its subsequent use.

The politicians said their intervention was intended to promote transparency, protect the integrity of electoral records and ensure compliance with the law.

They also stressed that their request for an investigation should not be interpreted as an allegation of misconduct against INEC officials, noting that the commission should first establish the relevant facts.