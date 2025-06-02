2027: I’ll consult God before contesting again — Gov Otti

Abia State Governor Alex Otti has declared that he will seek divine guidance before deciding on a potential second term in the 2027 governorship election.

Otti made this known while expressing gratitude for the endorsement from the Oha Isiala Ngwa people.

Regarding his decision on the 2027 election, Otti stated, “Just like 2023 was in the hands of God, 2027 will also be in the hands of God… I would go back and consult with my God. And as time goes on, my response will be made public.”

The governor also announced that the Mgboko-Ntigha road project would be completed by December and reaffirmed his commitment to equitable development across the state.

Addressing criticism over the Abia Airport’s location in Nsulu, Otti explained that the location was chosen based on technical considerations, not politics.

“We are not just building an airport; we are building an airport city. A three or four-star hotel is going to be there, and even the Nigerian Air Force is going to have a base there. There are going to be markets and shopping plazas within the facility.

“We have paid 100 per cent compensation to everybody whose land was affected. If there’s anyone that has not been paid, it is not our fault. Maybe, they provided the wrong account number or there are three or four people struggling for the same space,” he clarified.

