Gov Otti’s govt lacks accountability, transparency — APC

… accuses Gov of running ‘one-man show’

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia state chapter has taken a swipe at Governor Alex Otti of Abia state, describing his administration as a “one-man show” driven by propaganda rather than purpose.

The party, however, assured the people and residents in the state of a competent hand devoid of propaganda and a one-man show.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Renewed Hope Partners in the state, which held late on Sunday, Abia state APC chairman, Kingsley Ononogbu, said a “better and truly new Abia” is still possible under the right leadership.”

The Renewed Hope Partners is a support group of the party solely mobilizing support for the re-election bid of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of 2027 general elections.

According to Ononogbu, the inauguration marks the beginning of the journey aimed at repositioning Abia State for the Renewed Hope Crusade, and I believe so because I can see on the faces of everyone here, the search for a truly new Abia State.

Abia APC on Otti, he said: “When we read and listen to social media hype and praises, regarding the state of Abia, one often wonders if it is the same Abia State that we live in.

“Abia State today is nothing but a ‘A One Man Show’ anchored on a very well oiled propaganda machinery. Accountability is long gone. Checks and balances non existent while conflict of interest is now a norm.

“A government of one man show from his private home and for selected friends and cronies. A government where the governor operates as the chief executive, chief accountant and the auditor.

“An administration that would prefer to convert a newly built government house to a 5 star hotel, while operating necodemously from his personal house. And for the roads being built newly, the style of collation, scrutiny, and award of the contracts falls below acceptable standard of state (F&GPC) and best practice.”

The APC chieftain declared that the Renewed Hope Partners must come to terms with the fact that they are support groups of the party and must partner with the party in its collective efforts to reach out to the grassroots across the country.

“When our people are well informed, they will stand firmly to rebuke and resist the sugar- coated lies of the deceitful coalition oppositions,” he said.

He assured that the party will not only win at the federal level in 2027 “but APC will also win in Abia State.”

He also called on all the APC stakeholders in the state to be more united, saying “in the spirit of the ongoing reconciliations as directed by the President and accepted by all the critical Stakeholders of Abia APC , I urge all APC members in Abia State who for one reason or the other have been staying away from the activities of the party in the state to come back home.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

