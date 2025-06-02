60% of Boko Haram conflict-affected persons are youths — UNODC

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has revealed that 60 per cent of those affected by the Boko Haram conflict in Nigeria’s North-East are youths.

UNODC’s Country Director in Nigeria, Mr Cheikh Ousmane Toure, disclosed this in Maiduguri on Monday during the 5th World Congress on Justice with Children, themed “Advancing Child-Centred Justice: Preventing and Responding to Violence Affecting Children in Justice Systems.”

He noted that children in Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe States have borne the brunt of the insurgency since 2009, with many abducted, trafficked, and forcibly recruited into armed and criminal groups.

According to him, available reports indicate that at least 1,385 children were recruited between 2017 and 2019 alone.

Toure called for urgent and sustained action to protect children affected by violence and conflict, particularly in the North-East, where thousands continue to be exploited by terrorist groups.

“These figures are not just statistics. Each one represents a child whose life, dignity, and future are at risk,” he said. “About 60 percent of those affected are youths. Nigeria’s development depends on the protection and empowerment of its young population.”

He commended the resilience of young people in the region, particularly the Youth Peace Champions—an initiative supported by UNODC to empower youths as advocates for peace and child protection.

“These courageous young leaders are mentoring their peers, raising awareness, and advocating for justice that restores rather than retraumatises,” Toure said. “They are building resilience from the ground up and showing what inclusive development looks like.”

Since assuming office in Nigeria in October 2024, Toure said he has prioritised youth-led initiatives and women’s empowerment across all UNODC programmes.

“Every project must deliver measurable results—especially for youths, women, and persons with disabilities,” he said.

He expressed optimism that the Youth Peace Champions in the North-East would inspire similar efforts across other regions, including the North-West, North-Central, and the South.

“This is the inclusive approach Nigeria needs right now. The voices of these young people must be heard—locally, nationally, and globally,” he added.

Toure urged government stakeholders, justice actors, development partners, and civil society organisations to move from declarations to concrete actions.

“The protection of children is not optional. Prevention demands more than rhetoric—it requires resources, commitment, and accountability,” he said.

The congress brought together legal experts, civil society organisations, youth leaders, and international agencies committed to building a justice system that prioritises children’s rights, prevents violence, and enables young Nigerians to reclaim their future.

“Together, we can build a future where no child is left behind—and where every child has the chance to contribute to Nigeria’s full development potential,” Toure concluded.

Speaking at the event, Borno Governor Babagana Umara Zulum assured that the children of the state would be prioritised in the decision-making process, particularly in matters relating to juvenile justice.

Zulum, represented by Borno Commissioner of Justice Hauwa Mohammed, described the satellite event as timely, considering how children in the state had suffered physically, emotionally, and psychologically during the over-a-decade-long Boko Haram insurgency. He promised that children affected by conflicts would not be allowed to be used or recruited as child soldiers.

He vowed that the state government, through the Ministries of Justice and Women’s Affairs and Social Development, would ensure that children’s rights are protected and that more collaborative efforts would be made to ensure they receive what they deserve in terms of education, justice, welfare, and protection against hard labour and being used in conflict.

The event was organised by UNODC in collaboration with the governments of Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe States, Strive Juvenile, Justice for Children, and funded by the European Union.

