2025: Top 10 uranium-producing countries in the World

The uranium-producing countries should be more prominent because uranium is very important in the production of nuclear fuel and energy. As of today, Kazakhstan is leading the list of top uranium producers in the world. African countries such as Niger, South Africa and Namibia are also one of the top miners.

Recently, the world witnessed another tension in the Middle East between Iran and Israel, specifically uranium enrichment and the possibility of Iran acquiring a nuclear weapon with its highly enriched uranium.

This follows a report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Iran’s increased production and accumulation of highly enriched uranium, which is a short step away from weapons-grade levels.

However, while this concern became topical for the period of the 12-day war between the two countries and subsequent strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities by the US, the country is still not among the world’s top uranium-producing countries.

Below are the top uranium-producing countries in the world as listed by Investing News:

1. Kazakhstan

The top uranium-producing country in the world is Kazakhstan. Most of the uranium in the country is mined through an in-situ leaching process. Kazatomprom is the main miner in charge and partners in various capacities with Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan’s current mine production is 21,227 metric tons.

2. Canada

As one of the uranium-producing countries with the top uranium mines in the world, Saskatchewan’s Cigar Lake and McArthur River, which are operated by Cameco, plan to produce about 18 million pounds of uranium in 2025. Uranium is well explored in Canada because of the quality and welcoming attitude. The mine production stands at about 7,351 metric tons.

3. Namibia

Namibia has three uranium mines; Husab, Rossing and Langer Heinrich. One of these mines, Rossing, is the world’s longest open-pit uranium mine. The Husab mine is one of the world’s largest uranium mines by output. It is owned by China General Nuclear. Namibia’s mine production is about 5,613 metric tons.

4. Australia

Australia has three uranium mines. It is produced as a by-product in Olympic Dam, Australia. Their high output places Australia as the fourth top uranium-producing country in the world.

Mine production is currently about 4,087 metric tons.

5. Uzbekistan

Metallurgy and Navoi are in charge of all the uranium mining and processing of the domestic uranium supply in the country. The country’s partnership with China Nuclear Uranium and Orano, a French uranium miner, continues to attract foreign investment. Mine production is currently at 3,300 metric tons.

6. Russia

For domestic uses, uranium is produced in the Priargunsky mine, Russia, owned by Rosatom, a subsidiary of ARMZ Uranium Holding. Russia has been able to surpass its target by 90 metric tons, and more are still expected. New mines are also looked into to ensure their vision is materialised. The uranium mine production is 2,508 metric tons.

7. Niger

Niger accounts for 5 percent of the world’s uranium production. The country just started a small-scale mining permit for the Moradi uranium project. Niger has been able to strengthen its uranium resources in the Agadez region. The country’s mine production stands at 2,020 metric tons.

8. China

China is looking forward to expanding its uranium supply by working with foreign uranium companies through its General Nuclear Power. The country has introduced a new method of extracting uranium from seawater that uses uranium-binding compound and hydrogel beads made with candle wax. Mine production is 1,700 metric tons.

9. India

India is working assiduously to ensure it increases the growth of nuclear power through their massive infrastructural development programme. The country’s mine production is 600 metric tons.

10. South Africa

South Africa is also another uranium-producing country trying to improve its mining capacity. They have developed initiatives to manage their uranium projects and production facilities. The country’s production is currently at 200 metric tons.