UK records fastest economic growth in Q1 2025

The United Kingdom (UK) economy grew at its fastest pace in a year during the first quarter of 2025, driven by a rush of homebuyers eager to beat a property tax deadline and by manufacturers accelerating production ahead of higher import tariffs planned by U.S. President Donald Trump.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), output rose by 0.7% in the first three months of the year, matching preliminary estimates and marking the strongest quarterly growth since early 2024. However, economists caution that this momentum is unlikely to continue through the rest of 2025.

Growth in March alone was revised upwards to 0.4%, from an earlier estimate of 0.2%, the ONS reported. The surge in early 2025 contrasts with modest growth of just 0.1% in the final quarter of 2024.

However, separate figures have already shown that gross domestic products shrank by 0.3% in April compared with March, although this decline was worsened by one-off factors.

The Bank of England has forecast growth of around 0.25% for the second quarter of this year.

Finance Minister Rachel Reeves is hoping for continued economic improvement to ease pressure to raise taxes again later this year as she seeks to stay on track with her fiscal targets.

Thomas Pugh, chief economist at RSM audit firm, UK, said recent weakness in consumer spending and hiring appears to have been a temporary reaction to tax increases on employers and uncertainty surrounding Trump’s tariffs, many of which have since been suspended.

“Now that uncertainty has started to recede, consumer confidence is rebounding, and business surveys suggest the worst of the labour market pain is behind us,” Pugh said.

A survey published earlier on Monday revealed that confidence among British employers has climbed to a fresh nine-year high, reflecting greater optimism about the economic outlook. The Bank of England is expected to cut interest rates two more times over the remainder of 2025, potentially giving further support to household spending.

However, a renewed surge in energy prices, should conflict escalate further in the Middle East, could place additional strain on Britain’s already sluggish economy.

Monday’s ONS data showed that household spending grew by 0.4% in the first quarter, revised up from an initial estimate of 0.2%. The increase was driven by spending on housing, household goods and services and transport.

Britain’s housing market saw a significant uptick in activity ahead of the March 31 expiry of a tax break for certain homebuyers. To help finance their spending, households drew down savings, pushing the savings ratio lower for the first time in two years.

Nonetheless, at 10.9%, the rate remains relatively strong.

(Reuters)