The Lagos State government has assured adequate arrangements for all the 1,869 pilgrims that will be performing this year’s Hajj exercise in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The 2024 proper Hajj exercise is slated to begin on Friday.

The State Commissioner of Home Affairs and Amir-ul-Hajj, Ibrahim Layode, gave this assurance, saying that the state government had secured a befitting space for the pilgrims at Mina, where they would be camped for the next few days to perform the proper Hajj ritual.

Layode described the last month of the lunar calendar as a sacred month and a time to increase devotion, reflection, and acts of worship, urging the pilgrims to take advantage of the period to pray for themselves, the state, and Nigeria at large.

“We want to assure all the pilgrims that they will be accommodated in ‘Tent B Plus’, which gives substantial comfort with the provision of a bedspread, pillow, duvet, rechargeable hand fan, umbrella, and finger counter to be taken away by them as a gift,” the commissioner assured.

According to him, the pilgrims will begin their movement to Mina, which is the eighth day of Dhul-Hijjah, from where they will proceed to the plain of Mount Arafah on Saturday, and thereafter, they will depart to Musdalifah and Jamarat for the throwing of pebbles, saying that they will leave Mina in the evening and return to Makkah, where they will stay till they are airlifted back to Nigeria.

Also speaking, the Special Adviser (SA) to the Governor on Islamic matters, Dr. Ahmad Abdullahi Jebe, commended the pilgrims for their patience, perseverance, and understanding, describing their conduct as very impressive and satisfactory.

