2023 Igbo presidency will douse tension in the country ―PDP stalwart

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State, Prince Benedict Onyewuenyi, has said that the 2023 Igbo Presidency will douse tension and create stability in the nation’s body polity.

Onyewuenyi, who is also one of the conveners of “Southeast 2023 Presidential Mandate”, spoke to newsmen in Enugu on Sunday, disclosing that, “2023 should be the turn of Ndigbo to occupy Aso-Rock. It is a moral burden hurting Nigerians and that is why there is bottled anger in Igbo land. Allowing an Igbo to become President of Nigeria after President Muhammadu Buhari will assuage the fraying nerves in the East. It is only Southeast zone that has not produced a Nigeria president since 1967.”

On the agitation for an independent state of Biafra by pro-Biafra groups, Onyewuenyi said, “Honestly, the agitation is good for Nigerians and the world to know we are not happy with the structural imbalance in the leadership of this country.

“How can you explain that no Igbo man is fit to be in the security architecture of Nigeria? No Igbo man is in Buhari’s kitchen cabinet. The service chiefs are from a particular section of the country. The Southeast Zone is not included in the loan being borrowed by this government at the centre yet the entire country is expected to pay for it.”

On the way forward, Onyewuenyi said Nigerians both the leaders and the led should change their value system, stressing that the system to check lapses in governance in the country is not as strong as that of advanced countries.

“An institution like the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should be rejigged by making it autonomous. It is only then that it can midwife elections that will produce credible leaders.

“There should be equity, fairness and justice in our private and public life. Nigeria is blessed with natural and human resources but quality leadership is our problem,” he concluded.

