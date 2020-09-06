Flood disaster: FG sympathises with Bauchi, donates relief materials to victims

Worried by the recent flood disaster that devastated many communities in some LGAs across Bauchi State, Federal Government has donated part of the COVID-19 palliative items to the victims to assuage their losses.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouk, who led the Federal Government delegation to Bauchi over the weekend, sympathised with the Government and people of Bauchi over the flood and windstorms disaster that occurred in some parts of the state describing it as most unfortunate.

The Minister while on the sympathy visit also presented COVID-19 palliative for the affected persons to Bauchi State government expressing sadness over the incident and noted that preliminary reports on the incident indicated the need for relief intervention immediately.

She also said that the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has been directed to assess the situation and provide the necessary support to the affected persons in order to cushion the effects of the disaster on them as a way of resetting them.

Sadiya Faruk said: “I am here today to on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari; GCFR, present to you, assorted grains from the National Food Reserve, approved as a palliative for distribution to vulnerable persons affected by the recent restriction of movement to curtail the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.”

She added: “We all know that the outbreak of the pandemic has brought about changes and challenges to our normal ways of living and it is obvious on the vulnerable persons that depend largely on others for their daily survival.”

The Minister who noted that Bauchi State is known to be one of the major food producers in the country with the citizens engaged in farming activities however lamented that the annual occurrences of the flood have continued to threaten this potential.

She recalled that; “Flood has become a recurring experience in Nigeria. After the 2012 devastating flood, a similar one occurred in 2018 leading to a declaration of disaster emergency in many states.”

The Minister added that; “Though climate change has been largely blamed for this increasing phenomenon, it is our responsibility as Government and people to evolve strategies to minimize losses through adherence to warning alerts, early preparation and proper response.”

While receiving the Minister, Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed, expressed sincere gratitude to the federal government for the gesture saying that the intervention came at a time the state government was looking for a way out of the immense problem considering the magnitude of the devastation.

The governor who was represented by his Deputy, Senator Baba Tela, promised to ensure equitable distribution of the relief materials, adding that his administration has provided emergency intervention to cushion the effect of the disaster on the victims.

The items donated included, 1, 632.04 Metric tonnes of maize, 205. 66 Metric tonnes of millet and 1,705.67 Metric tonnes of sorghum meant to cater for 70, 867 affected persons accordingly across the state based on the census of the victims taken.

It would be recalled that recently, flood disaster wreaked havoc in many communities in Darazo, Jama’are, Shira and Warji local government areas following torrential rainstorm which led to the lost lives while properties worth millions of Naira were equally destroyed.

