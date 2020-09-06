COVID-19: Akwa Ibom trains 2,234 basic school administrators

In preparation for possible school re-opening, Akwa Ibom State Government has trained 2,234 Basic School administrators on COVID-19 prevention protocols in centres across the 10 Federal Constituencies in the state.

Declaring the workshop open at Aka Community Secondary School, Uyo, the Secretary to the State Government, Dr, Emmanuel Ekuwem, said safety and wellbeing of the pupils, students and teachers was important, hence the seminar to expose School Managers to the precautionary measures of COVID-19 pandemic.

An Online medium, More News, quoted Dr Ekuwem who is also the State Chairman, COVID-19 Committee, appreciated the State Universal Basic Education Board for organising the exercise, said: “The State Government is committed to checkmate the spread of the deadly virus, the very reason Governor Udom has ensured the erection of a world-class isolation centre and other measures to combat the pandemic in our state.”

In her remarks, the Commissioner of Education, Mrs Enobong Mbobo called on the participants to accord the lecturers maximum attention, arguing that their ability to comprehend the content of the lecture is a determinant to the safety of our pupils, students and teachers when school re-opens.

Mrs Mbobo averred that Basic Education is the foundation of knowledge, therefore teachers cannot afford to toil with this level, because if the foundation is faulty, the entire structure will be of no use.

Earlier, in her welcome speech, Executive Chairman, State Universal Basic Education Board, Prof Maria Ikorok particularly commended the Executive Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr Udom Gabriel Emmanuel, for his proactive approach to the control of the ravages of coronavirus in the State as well as passion about improving the quality of Basic Education in the state.

This passion Prof Ikorok noted is evidenced in the timely payment of the 50 per cent the counterpart fund for UBE Matching Grant Intervention Projects, which has made it possible for the construction and renovation of classroom blocks, provision of instructional materials and equipment in the Basic Education sub-sector.

She also applauded Governor Udom for initiating the School-on-Radio programme to engage the children while at home, adding that it has been very impactful.

According to her the teachers who took part in the School-on-Radio presentations and recordings during the lockdown deserve commendation.

The Don who appreciated Universal Basic Education Commission for the quality support given to the State in the Basic Education sub-sector revealed that the training is packaged by SUBEB in collaboration with the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) Abuja.

While reiterating the need for sincere commitment by teachers, the SUBEB Boss reasoned that teachers should pursue their responsibilities as a religion, adding that it is the profession of Jesus Christ.

She reiterated that the Board has carefully selected experts who have been involved in the control of COVID-19 in the State as resource persons, to train school administrators on guidelines and protocols for safety as the government is strategising to get children back to schools.

Prof Ikorok urged the participants and Basic Education stakeholders to make optimal use of the training for their personal benefits, as well as that of the schools and the state in general.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

