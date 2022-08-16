2023: Atiku support group vows to reclaim Cross River from APC

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) support group, Reclaim Cross River (RCR), has vowed to reclaim Cross River State from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), noting that the party has absolutely no chance of a revival in the state.

The RCR, which is at the forefront of the campaign to elect a PDP governor, Senators, House of Representatives and State Assembly members in the state at next year’s general election in a statement by its Founder, Mr John George said the faint hope that the governor, Senator Ben Ayade’s defection to the APC would translate into electoral victory for the party is now a big illusion.

“In addition to ensuring that the PDP wins all elective positions from the governorship down the ballot in the state, RCR is also campaigning for our Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Senator Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa. The PDP will sweep the polls from the presidency to state Assembly elections in Cross River because as we speak, the APC is no longer a factor in the electoral map of the state”, George declared.

“Reclaim Cross River is a child of necessity. Recall that during the tenure of the former governor, Mr Donald Duke, Cross River was the tourist destination of choice in Nigeria. In fact, visitors came from outside Nigeria to visit the state. This legacy was sustained with renewed infrastructural development by Senator Liyel Imoke between 2007 and 2015. Regrettably, all the gains of the Donald Duke and Liyel Imoke administrations have been squandered and reversed by Senator Ben Ayade’s clueless leadership” George said, continuing:

“Today, Cross River state is only a shell of its old self, a source of derision by all. What the state is laughably known for today is the bombast and high falutin christening of yearly budgets by the governor, Ayade. To make matters worse, the governor took the ill-advised decision to defect to the APC, a party whose calamitous failure in all spheres is spectacular. Talk of birds of a feather flocking together!

“So our mission is to reclaim and rescue Cross River from the years of the locusts that the Ayade and the APC government represents. With a solid grassroots structure spanning all the polling units where we have Coordinators up to the state level, the Reclaim Cross River campaign is spreading like wildfire. It is this momentum that has sounded the death knell for APC in the state – the same that will propel PDP to victory come 2023.

“Ordinarily, we wouldn’t bother to campaign for PDP in the state since the staggering failure of the APC has clearly shown the people that the PDP, which performed excellently under Duke and Imoke is the only viable alternative. But we are not leaving anything to chance, especially given that other parties aside from APC which has shut itself out of any reckoning, are also going to be on the ballot. In fact, in Cross River state we are not contesting against APC, we are contesting against other political parties”, George, himself a successful businessman”.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE