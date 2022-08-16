Atiku is a unifier, Ayu says

•As hundreds of opposition party members defect to PDP in Adamawa

Politics
By Austin Ajayi I Yola
Atiku

National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu, has described the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar as a unifier and the only person that could deliver Nigeria from its present challenges.

According to Ayu, the PDP candidate has all it takes to lead Nigeria.

Ayu stated this at a rally for the PDP candidate, in Ribadu square, Yola, where hundreds defected to the PDP.

He described the turnout at the event as impressive and evidence that the PDP was on course to reclaim power in 2023.

While handling over those who defected to Governor Ahamdu Finitiri, Ayu urged the governor to give them level-playing field.

Speaking on behalf of those who defected, member representing Fufore/Gurin constituency, Mr Shaibu Babas said: “Myself, my colleagues and hundreds of supporters dumped our party to join forces with Governor Finitiri because we have seen the transformation he has brought to Adamawa.”

Giving his remarks, at the event, Atiku said: “In my about 30 years in politics, Adamawa people have always supported me and I am so confident that you will support me.

“Since my emergence as the party’s presidential candidate, I did not come home to say thank you because I have go round to sort out things; this is not campaign, but a welcome rally to say thank you.

“We will be working together to ensure victory for our party at all levels.”

He commended the strides of Governor Finitiri, urging them to vote him for a second term in office.

In his remarks at the rally, Finitiri said Adamawa would remain a PDP state, adding “we will give PDP block vote come 2023.”

Other dignitaries at the occasion included the PDP vice presidential candidate, Dr  Ifeanyi Okowa; former Vice-President Namadi Sambo; former governor Boni Haruna of Adamawa state; Dino Melaye, some former and serving National Assembly members.

