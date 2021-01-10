2021: Govt should look inwards for Nigeria’s development —Methodist Prelate

The Prelate of Methodist Church of Nigeria, His Eminence Samuel Uche, has called on government at all levels to look inwards in order to move the country forward.

The prelate made this call in a statement announcing the church’s theme of the year as ‘Watch and Pray’, issued to newsmen, in Lagos.

He explained that within, there are enemies in the form of saboteurs, troublemakers, those who leak classified documents, and those who cause disaffection in the country.

“I urge those in government at all levels both at the federal and state levels to look inwards because there are enemies within for the growth and development of the country.

“Those who may leak classified documents are enemies within. Those who are envious to overthrow them are enemies within.

“Those who are in the society that cause disaffection are enemies within and those who are in the community that can never rest until there are troubles are enemies within. So, we have enemies here and there,” he said.

He also urged all Nigerians to pray for the peace of the country in order to guarantee prosperity.

