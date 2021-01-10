University workers commence three-day protests Tuesday

University workers, under the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), are to commence a three-day protest from Tuesday over the Federal Government failure to implement the several agreements reached in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in October last year.

Rising from a meeting held in Abuja at the weekend, the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of NASU and SSANU, directed their branches in all universities across the country to embark on a three-day protest.

In a circular directed to all the branch chairmen in the universities and inter-university centres, the JAC observed with disappointment that the Federal Government has completely failed to address any of the issues contained in the MoU.

In view of this, JAC directed all the branches to hold a mandatory meeting on Monday (tomorrow), to sensitise members on the issues as contained in the MoU, and that, “a three-day protest should hold from Tuesday to Thursday at each branch from 8am to 4pm each day.”

The circular, signed by the General Secretary of NASU, Comrade Peters Adeyemi and the SSANU President, Comrade Mohammed Ibrahim, also directed all branches to ensure that all members of the unions fully participate in the protests while all COVID-19 protocols are to be complied with.

The circular stated that the protests mark the beginning of a series of industrial actions to be undertaken by JAC, adding, “you are to await further directives immediately after the three-day protests.”

