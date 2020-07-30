Ondo government bans Eid congregational prayers

Ondo State government has directed all Muslims faithful to observe today’s Eid prayer at home, ordering the closure of all Eid praying grounds in every community in the state.

The order was contained in a statement issued by the state inter-ministerial committee on COVID-19, who said the development was part of steps to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The League of Imams and Alfas in the state had earlier directed all Chief Imams in all the communities in the state to observe this year’s Eid-el-Kabir congregational in their respective Eid praying grounds in their towns and villages.

However, the Chairman of the Committee on COVID-19, Professor Adesegun Fatusi, said that there should be no gathering of Muslim faithful as they celebrate the Eid-el Kabir in line with government directives.

He, however, said only regular worship on Friday for Muslim and Sunday for Christian faithful is allowed in the state.

ALSO READ: 158 stranded Nigerians return from Niger

He urged the citizens to adhere to the precautionary measures put in place by the government, saying these measures are in the best interest of the people and the state.

The statement stated that “the Ondo State Inter-ministerial Committee on Coronavirus (COVID-19) wishes to inform the general public that government will not tolerate any form of religious, social or public gathering during the 2020 Eid id Kabir celebration in the state”

He, however, enjoined all Muslims to celebrate the festival with their families, in their homes, imploring them to use the occasion to pray for Nigeria and Ondo State in particular.

He maintained that Nigeria and Ondo State deserve prayers at this particular time for God’s intervention in the battle against COVID-19, saying it is necessary for every individual at all levels to adhere to all precautionary measures against COVID-19 in order to make the society safe.

Fatusi also stressed that the state government has not rescinded any of its directives targeted at curbing the pandemic, saying that it is necessary for the people of the state to adhere to the use of face mask, social and physical distancing, hand washing practice, personal hygiene and all other safety hints against COVID-19.

He said the Inter-ministerial Task Force and other security agencies at all levels, including the local governments across the state, have been mandated and mobilised to ensure compliance with the government’s directive.

He said “the state Inter-ministerial Committee on COVID-19 wishes all Muslim faithful God’s blessings and protection as they celebrate Eid-el-Kabir.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE